10 Stories You Might Have Missed: ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ centers on Mystique and Magneto

In this installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed, it's been revealed that 2016's “X-Men: Apocalypse” will prominently feature the blossoming romance between Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender).

Also, will director Justin Lin be returning to “Fast and Furious” to close out the franchise? Plus, several big name writers will sculpt the rebooted Universal Monster franchise, the recently cancelled “Longmire” may live again, “West Wing” vet Bradley Whitford is joining Showtime's “Happyish,” Ryan Adams is scoring an Al Pacino movie, YouTube is launching a streaming music service, Kendrick Lamar and Flying Lotus have revealed a second collaboration, USA's “Perception” gets the axe, and more.

Catch up here: