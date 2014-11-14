10 Stories You Might Have Missed: ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ centers on Mystique and Magneto

#Michael Fassbender #Ryan Adams #YouTube #Kendrick Lamar #Jennifer Lawrence #Netflix
11.15.14 4 years ago

In this installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed, it's been revealed that 2016's “X-Men: Apocalypse” will prominently feature the blossoming romance between Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender).

Also, will director Justin Lin be returning to “Fast and Furious” to close out the franchise? Plus, several big name writers will sculpt the rebooted Universal Monster franchise, the recently cancelled “Longmire” may live again, “West Wing” vet Bradley Whitford is joining Showtime's “Happyish,” Ryan Adams is scoring an Al Pacino movie, YouTube is launching a streaming music service, Kendrick Lamar and Flying Lotus have revealed a second collaboration, USA's “Perception” gets the axe, and more.

Catch up here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Fassbender#Ryan Adams#YouTube#Kendrick Lamar#Jennifer Lawrence#Netflix
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have MissedAPOCALYPSEBRADLEY WHITFORDFAST AND FURIOUSFlying LotusFrankensteinGRACELANDHappyishJENNIFER LAWRENCEJUSTIN LINKendrick LamarLONGMIREMagnetoMICHAEL FASSBENDERMYSTIQUENETFLIXperceptionryan adamsuniversal monstersWOLFMANxmenyoutube

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP