10 stories you might have missed: ‘X-Men’s’ Patrick Stewart says he’ll play Professor X again

09.29.12 6 years ago

In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: “X-Men’s” Patrick Stewart says he’ll play Professor X again in “Days of Future Past.” Also: Bill Murray to re-team with Wes Anderson in “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Nicolas Cage to collaborate with “Donnie Darko” director Richard Kelly for “Amicus,” Olivia Munn is heading to “The New Girl,” Selena Gomez is exec producing a “Wizards of Waverly Place” special, TNT renews “Major Crimes,” and more. 

