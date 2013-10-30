10 things Miley Cyrus’ porno pumpkins have taught us about the world

Everyone’s favorite in-your-face bad girl, the one and only Miley Cyrus, tweeted a photo of a trio of freshly carved pumpkins last night — and they’re just about as X-rated as a decorative gourd could possibly be. Depicting alternately lesbian sex, hetero sex, and a marijuana leaf, these, um, jack-off-o-lanterns have taught us many things about life and biology and also Miley Cyrus.
1. Miley Cyrus is very edgy.
2. It is possible for a woman to perform oral sex on another woman while that second woman is standing up straight with her foot upon a step.
3. Especially if she’s wearing stiletto heels at the time.
4. Ghosts are not offended by the word “fuck.”
5. People are still using “4:20” as a way to signify that they’re really into smoking weed.
6. Miley Cyrus is VERY goddamn edgy.
7. A pumpkin is technically a squash!
8. Still really amazed by that oral sex technique. Won’t that poor gal lose her balance?
9. Miley Cyrus is the edgiest person in the whole wide world.
10. And she wants you to have a happy fucking Halloween.
