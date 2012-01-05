10 things we learned from Kanye West’s latest Twitter rant

The all-caps may be gone, but Kanye West’s propensity to over-share has been revealed again in the hip-hop star’s latest Twitter rant.

The first missives from the younger half of Watch the Throne were launched into orbit yesterday afternoon, with the intended result to “clarify a few things.” Further into the evening, he sent his thoughts through a stream of consciousness by starting with Leonardo di Vinci quote, and ending with words from George Bernard Shaw. Clarity became somewhat opaque during the voyage. Or, as he wrote: “This is just a train of thought .. but figure it’s better to read than trained thoughts.” Perhaps West is still working out the kinks of a few of his own philosophical quoatations.

Below is the best interpretation of the top 10 “things” that West informed his friends and fans on Twitter:

1. He is starting a new venture called DONDA, named after his late mother. “DONDA is a design company which will galvanize amazing thinkers and put them in a creative space to bounce there dreams and ideas… DONDA will be comprised of over 22 divisions with a goal to make products and experiences that people want and can afford…”

DONDA will employ “architects, graphic designers, directors musicians, producers, AnRs, writers, publicist, social media experts… app guys, managers, car designers, clothing designers, DJs, video game designers, publishers, tech guys, lawyers, bankers, nutritionist … doctors, scientist,teachers…” and is now, apparently taking applicants. Or at least questions. West listed the email address contactDONDA@gmail.com for anybody who wants to “reach out.”

2. West wants to start DONDA and refocus on “helping people.”

“What good is fame and prestige if you can’t use it to help people… I want to help by doing what I know how to do best .. create,” he posted. “This will all take time but I wanted everyones to know what I really care about… I care about people. I care about my fans..”

3. Future projects include a seven-screen “experience.” It will be implemented this year for the 2016 Olympics… Or a project called the “2016 Olympic’s,” which could be entirely separate from the 2016 summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

“This one of our projects to be released this year called 2016 OLYMPIC’s … It’s a semi sic-fi since 2016 is only 4 years away : ).” It’s hard two [sic] tell.

4. West would also like “to design the MTV awards.” West may be shocked to know that I, too, would like to design the MTV Awards.

5. “Spike Jonze and I want to do a Summer school that tries new forms of cuuriculim”. We have a suggestion of inclusion in that “cuuriculim.”

6. West may want to start a summer school because, in part, he thinks iPhones should be allowed in class. “Instead of kicking kids out of schools for using there iPhones… why not promote it? Allow kids to use search engines to do test… like the real WORLD!!! Give kids the amount of test they would have in a year in one day but they have to get everything perfect…” he said, though not specifying his feelings on the Android market.

West may not be the epitome of grammar-correctness from his own learning, but that’s just because he’s excitable, and didn’t pay attention much in school anyway. “excuse me… I just get excited at the possibilities… the more excited I get… the more grammatical errors you’ll see… Sometimes my grammar is wrong but my thinking is right : )” he said. “the teachers said I couldn’t focus… I used to get kicked out of class for bringing dirty mags and drawing Nikeys in 4th grade.”

7. He exhibited some insecurities about being a clothing designer, and being unable to execute his “creativity” due to some hang-ups along the way. He used to have a creative office in L.A., but it shut down after his Taylor Swift MTV Music Awards “moment.” His tour spot with Lady Gaga was also kaboshed because of it.

“I had this opportunity to intern at Fendi and was also…..offered a position to at Versace wich I could not take due to my contract with LV which was for 2 years…I moved to Rome after I left Japan and worked at Fendi for 4 months under cover … I was there to give ideas for the men’s collection. I snuck to Giuseppe Zanotti Factory still under contract and learned to design woman’s shoes for 2 years before my first show in Paris… I designed a sneaker called the YEEZY with Nike. I’m “allowed” to design 1 pair of sneakers every 2 years. I have more ideas…” And then, “I knew about my woman’s clothing was what my Mom would wear. I guess some critics would joke that I still don’t know anything LOL.”

It alluded to an earlier pang of criticism. “…hmmmmm what to wear… here I go again… Yeezy the trend setter or complete f*cking fashion victim … the verdict is still out.”

8. “More clarity… I have no agency representing me currently… William Morris was fired after Cara lewis [West’s former agency rep] quit,” he said. But there’s no bad blood, even if she moves over to CAA (along with Eminem). “I love Cara Lewis : )

9. He is “discussing becoming the creative director for the Jetson movie.” The prospective 2012 live-action adaptation of the Hanna-Barbera ‘toon originally had Robert Rodriguez attached. According to MTV today, West involvement is still tentative.



10. Despite the recent Grammy nominations, West still has some mixed feelings about the institution.

“I appreciate having the most nominations at the Grammies but I feel so conflicted by the fact that award shows sometimes are completely… illogical. Good logic tells me smile Kanye… the world likes you again… red or blue pill? … aaaaand Swallow lol. I wouldn’t have the prestige I have if it wasn’t partially for the Grammies validation and I honor that.”

What went unmentioned was West’s work on the G.O.O.D. music compilation. We’ll stay tuned for his thoughts, 140 characters at a time.