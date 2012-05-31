10 things you need to know about the 2012 MTV Movie Awards

06.01.12 6 years ago

Another year, another chance for “The Twilight Saga” to walk away with Best Movie at the MTV Movie Awards. Or maybe not… This year the seemingly neverending vampire romance franchise is looking like an underdog against hot new behemoth “The Hunger Games.” So for the first time in years, there may be some suspense in the Best Movie category.

That excitement, along with a promised sneak peek at “The Dark Knight Rises,” a special tribute to Emma Stone and the Movie Awards hosting debut of Russell Brand are just a few of the reasons we’ll be tuning in to this year’s show.

Will Matthew McConaughey and Channing Tatum keep their clothes on while promoting “Magic Mike”? Does “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” have a shot at an upset? Is fun. seriously going to perform “We Are Young” yet again?

Find out the answers to these questions and more when the 2012 MTV Movie Awards air live June 3 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.  And make sure to check out HitFix for our live blog, red carpet photos, best and worst and more.

