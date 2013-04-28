10 under-the-radar movies for summer 2013

If you’ve been paying attention to HitFix’s on-going 2013 Summer Movie Preview Countdown, you know what the site’s staff is eagerly anticipating as we turn the corner into blockbuster season. High concept entertainment like the comic book stylings of “Iron Man 3,” “Man of Steel” and “The Wolverine” have already been mentioned, as well as other genre fare, from westerns (“The Lone Ranger”) to horror (“The Conjuring”), comedy (“The World’s End”) to sci-fi (“Star Trek Into Darkness”). How will the top five turn out next week? We’ll know soon enough, but in the meantime, we’ve cooked up a list of under-the-radar goodies to check out in between all the big budget fun.
Counter-programming is a time-tested way for studios to bring in audiences amid the usual summer extravaganzas. Indie dramas and smaller efforts can find a foothold, but gems get lost in the fray, too. We thought we would point you to a few worth considering here at In Contention. So click through the gallery below for our tip sheet, and go ahead and let us know what films you’re anticipating this summer in the comments section.
Frances Ha is a delight. Has a chance at Original Screenplay and Actress nods.
Amy Jo Johnson was a power ranger at 1 point in time, right?
Yes…I did one of the biggest double takes on a film website.
sightseers is wonderfull but will not be to everyone’s taste i thought it was alot better then kill list
Aside from a few amusing moments, I thought Sightseers was amateurish garbage.
Come on, have “The Iceman” to have it’s debut in the same day as Iron Man is only to catch some viewers unaware or possibly think this is a movie about the X-man, isn’t it? Seriously!
Ha. Didn’t even think of that.
Frances Ha was my favorite film I saw at Toronto and may very likely be my favorite film of 2013 at the end of the year. If it plays in a theater near you, definitely go see it.
Really? Because I cannot stand the previews.
What about “What Maisie Knew”, starring Julianne Moore?
I haven’t seen it yet, but the reaction from colleagues hasn’t got me sufficiently fired up to consider it for this list. Interested to check it out, though.
What? It’s a million times better than that Violet and Daisy and Prince Avalance crap.
Thx. When it premiered at Toronto, it got really strong reviews (Variety: “beautifully observed, heartrending”, Screen International: “heartbreakingly perceptive”, Hollywood Reporter: “Tasteful melodrama benefits from uniformly strong performances”), so I am intrigued, and Moore in a meaty dramatic role is always worth a look.
I didn’t say it was badly reviewed. Anyway, a whole season’s worth of releases. Just ten films. Obviously leaving something out doesn’t mean we aren’t interested.
Looking forward to these. A Hijacking is superb. But don’t waste your money on Sightseers.