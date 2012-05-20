10 underrated comic book movies

From “The Avengers” to “The Amazing Spider-Man” to “The Dark Knight Rises,” Summer 2012 will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest moviegoing seasons yet for comic-book fans. But what of the panel-to-screen translations of yesteryear that never received the credit they deserved? From Ang Lee’s “Hulk” to “Dick Tracy” to – well, yes, even to “Josie and the Pussycats,” in the gallery below you can check out our picks for the most underrated comic book movies in cinematic history. Are any of your own favorites on the list? Agree or disagree?
I think the comic book that helped jumpstart the
genre was the first Blade film in 1998. After the
two disastrous Schumacher-directed Batman movies, Blade was an unexpected sleeper hit and
confirmed that the comic movie genre had plenty
in untapped potential. I know X-Men from 2000 was the big boost, but let’s credit Blade with keeping the dream alive!
What about V for Vendetta? A FANTASTIC movie based off of a FANTASTIC graphic novel. I don’t think it gets the recognition it deserves.
I disagree. I love V for Vendetta, but it is NOT underrated. It is justly loved.
“Eggy in a basket” /cringe
30 Days Of Night IS criminally underrated. Superb atmosphere in that one. Just a shame that David Slade went from that to the frigging third Twilight movie.
Agreed!
A few thoughts:
Hulk: Agreed, underrated. My problems with it were not JUST the last ten minutes, but also the pacing was a bit slow (especially on repeat viewings, a little better editing would have helped out), and while the comic book images might have been seen as “fresh” in retrospect they were jarring. I liked the special effects which were great and Eric Bana was wonderful. Still I liked it MUCH more than the reboot which had an arguably worse ending (spoiler alert, Hulk chokes out an even stronger monster… with a chain? Huh? Wouldn’t the super-human neck muscles just break the chain?!!!)
Blade 2: I thought that movie seems like it is widely regarded as the best and people seemed to like it. A lot. I thought overall it was pretty well praised, earned a third movie in the series, then the third one came out and sucked so bad people wanted to forget it ever happened. I think Blade 2 was a good movie that did fine only to be forgotten when it led to a terrible third movie and unceremoniously dropped. That’s not underrated, it’s just that it led to a dead end.
Constantine: It was alright. It sucks they decided to ignore parts of the source material. Like, well, the main @#$%ing character! I liked it more than I didn’t so I guess it was overrated, but not incredibly so. It was just “o.k.”
League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: Oh give me a break. This sucked! You can hardly call it a “comic book movie” when it irreverently throws out the whole point of the comic. I’ve got to disagree on this one. It’s a film that shat on the original and got terrible reviews. It’s somehow “underrated” because there has been a newfound camp value on repeat viewings? At least with HULK you could argue its artistic value and just failing to meet audience expectations. This? Another failure by Hollywood attempting to improve on the source material by largely ignoring it and not getting what made it work (which it did since you chose to turn it into a movie and not just write a fresh script, right? RIGHT?!!!).
The Rocketeer: I don’t know. This one always gets acclaim and love showered upon it. I find it hard to call that “underrated.”
Dick Tracy: I can’t really say if this is underrated or not. All I know is that I saw this as a kid and @#$%in’ hated it. Terrible. It almost seemed Schumacher-Batman bad. I never want to sit through that movie again. My kids might like it, and if they do more power to them. I’ll excuse myself to do yard work or something.
-Cheers
Point taken about the chain… I guess I never thought about that before. I think it’s still possible to maybe be able to keep Abomination from breathing by using the chain, but it’s kinda dicey.
So, sure, the climactic battle is somewhat underwhelming, but I still greatly prefer Norton’s “Incredible Hulk” to Lee’s/Bana’s “Hulk.” If you’re going to criticize the ending to the Norton one, you certainly can’t give the Lee ending a pass.
I’ve always felt It Takes Two with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen 1995 was sorta underrated for an amazing Comic book movie.
Man… the only thing I gather from this list is that our man Greg has some HUGE guilty pleasures when it comes to TERRIBLE films; i.e. The Hulk and The League of Extraordinary Gentleman.
Firstly, The Hulk is horrible. Josh Lucas and Nick Nolte ham up the screen so much, I don’t think Jews or Muslims are allowed to watch this film. Jennifer Connolly’s constant wet, crying, tear-stained face is a mega bummer, and Eric Bana’s “David” Bruce Banner is so vanilla he barely registers. The ONLY saving grace this film has is the Might Mustache of Sam Elliot, which ALMOST makes it watchable. And the CGI stunk. Need I remind you? HULK DOGS.
Secondly, TLOEG is not only a terrible comic book film that takes a giant, steaming turd on the source material, it is, BAR NONE, one of the worst FILMS ever made. It’s the film that was so bad, it sent Sir Sean Connery into retirement for God’s Sake!
Greg, your claimant that TLOEG is “good,” in any way, shows a complete disregard for the very definition. ;-)
Seriously, I know this is all opinion, and such, meant to drive discussion, but I have to put you liking TLOEG up there with one of Drew’s last reviews as Moriarty on AICN, in which he was one of a few (Armond White might’ve been the other) who liked Mike Meyers’ excremental “comedy,” The Love Guru. Yeah… liking TLOEG is like liking The Love Guru. So you got that going for you. :-)
And I also agree with Dave the 1st. The Rocketeer is by NO MEANS underrated with fandom at-large, or critics. Like many good films, it might’ve underperformed in the B.O. because of horribly bad marketing, but it found new life in the secondary, home market.
And I’m so glad no one here mentioned the two film that usually get lumped on with “underrated” comic book films: The Shadow and The Phantom.
Both were cheesy, boring films that are better-off forgotten.
And BTW… Norton’s The Incredible Hulk should be here under Underrated Comic Book Films… NOT the Ang Lee Hulk.
The CGI is better (though I don’t understand why they didn’t let Norton mo-cap for a better Hulk-performace), the action is better, the “love-story” part of the film is better.
The only thing that is not better is trading William Hurt for Sam Elliot. And that’s not to say Hurt is bad, because he isn’t, he’s actually very good in the film. But Elliot is the freaking man.
I remember seeing “The Shadow” when it first came out and being bored to tears by it…that one was def. a stinker.
Just a note: By accounts given at the time from the studio, Norton REFUSED to do the mo-cap process for “Incredible Hulk”. Of course, that may have been part of the flame war that Marvel and Norton were having concerning the final cut of the movie, but I remember the director saying in an interview that “the CGI worked well enough that we didn’t think it was necessary” – which to me translates into “Norton said ‘screw you'”.
Also… where’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.
You wanna talk about a FANTASTIC film that was done-in by a horrible marketing campaign (I’ll never forget Headgeek’s twitter rants for a solid week against the Universal marketing department), Scott Pilgrim is your film.
A completely wonderful, magical film, ignored by so many upon first release.
Scott Pilgrim is NOT overrated. Most critics and comic book fans gave it very positive reviews. It just bombed at the box office.
I’ve also never been compared to Armond White before. I’m sort of insulted and flattered at the same time.
LOL… that was more a comparison to Drew liking a horrible film, vis-a-vis sharing the same opinion as Armond, but I said that more to bust y’all’s balls a little. :-)
He truly is… the worst critic of all time, if honest film reviewing, and not advertiser-pleasing webpage hits driven by apoplectic geeks, is what you want.
These lists are great, because they can lead to interesting discussion. I’d just thought I’d have a little fun at your expense, because hey, TLOEG is just horrid. I mean, I got a little giddy today when I found out Netflix added Dawson’s Creek to InstantWatch (pre-Cruise Katie Holmes… FTW!), so I’m no stranger to the guilty pleasure.
But Dawson’s Creek is like Shakespeare’s Greatest Hits compared to TLOEG. ;-)
Suffice it to say, in case it is not evident by pronoun confusion and tricky sentence structure, ARMOND WHITE is the worst critic ever.
Not Drew. No, Drew McWeeny (even with his sending me off to The Love Guru, positive review in hand), is outstanding for reasons we all know and love! :-)
Yes, I have to voice my support of Ang Lee’s Hulk. The last 10 minutes were admittedly terrible and Nolte’s scenery chewing was unforgivable. However, some of the CGI was incredible (especially at the time), with the action being maybe the first true depiction of comic book action in the sense of grandeur. Ang Lee maybe should’ve also mined comic book lore for his drama instead of inventing this crazy father figure for Banner to further his messages about the legacy of violence. And Jennifer Connolly was a far more believable scientist than Liv Tyler, natch.
I’m banner had a crazy father who murdered his mother in front of him was from the comics. Ang Lee didn’t invent that, Bill Mantlo did in the 80’s.
Glad to see SKY HIGH get a shout out here. That’s a really fun movie and works so well for what it is. It was also a great “gateway” movie for getting my two young daughters interested in superheroes. They must have watched that movie 30 times when it hit DVD. Now, they are a couple of little geeks, who loved the AVENGERS.
Norton’s Hulk is ten steps back in style and execution? If by that you mean “much more entertaining to watch”, then I agree with you. Otherwise, you’ve got some cabbage going bad in your vegetable drawer, my friend. Ang Lee’s Hulk is tough to sit through these days, but I’ll watch Norton’s version anytime.
I LOVED Ang Lee’s Hulk. Even the ending. Well, I mean the main end, not the second one (spoiler: the jungle one).
You’re absolutely right about Ang Lee’s Hulk. I’ve be championing that film for years. Hell the opening titles are great and almost worth the price of admission. Great score by Elfman and very good effects. I’ve seen it multiple times.
I’ve never understood the big audience disconnect or why they didn’t just do a sequel to it.
I didn’t care much for the Incredible Hulk. I saw it once and never had a desire to see it again.
I’ll also voice my appreciation of ‘Hulk’. It’s an arthouse superhero movie, which is probably a large reason why it turns many people off, but it’s right up my alley. I thought Eric Bana was very good as Dr. Banner ; I preferred him much over Edward Norton (Mark Ruffalo has taken over the number spot now though). One of my biggest gripes over ‘The Incredible Hulk’ – apparently the Hulk’s strength is powered by his love for Liv Tyler? Come on, the Hulk is all about being pissed off. Which ‘Hulk’ did well.
First off, I don’t believe Sky High was ever a comic book, and Josie wasn’t either (It was a cartoon show). Second, except for the excellent, sadly underrated Rocketeer, every movie on this list sucks.
Regarding, Ang Lee’s “Hulk,” it was more than just the last 10 minutes that were bad. Nick Nolte was awful, and two words: Hulk Poodle. ‘Nuff said.
Ellwood takes a swipe at the Incredible Hulk reboot, but he’s way off base. TIH is not only a better written, and better acted movie, but it wasn’t saddled with the more artsy-fartsy pretentions that Lee felt his movie needed.
As for the box office, who cares? So Norton’s Hulk got lost in the shuffle a bit between Iron Man’s big splash, Indy 4 (TIH was certainly better than “Crystal Skull”), and the the mania surrounding The Dark Knight.
If anything, it’s pretty amazing that TIH matched (slightly exceeded) the take of the Lee “Hulk” when TIH was not up against big competition, but also had to overcome the stench of the Lee movie. The average filmgoer probably didn’t even know it was a reboot, and after Lee’s disappointment that probably hurt TIH’s box office.
Regardless, TIH outdid Lee’s movie on DVD, etc., was overall better received by critics (67% to 62% on RT), and it did the job of bringing the Hulk into the shared Marvel movie universe. If anything, the Norton movie is the underrated one.
But I think we can all agree that the best Hulk movie is now The Avengers!
We can only agree to disagree. I liked Hulk better than the Avengers.
Agree with all (except Sky High, which i never got around to seeing).. of all my favorite ie Constantine. =)
Constantie is unjustly maligned. I liked it lots when first seeing it, has a hell of a lot of style which is something that Director Francis Lawerence is very very good at.
I like Hulk, not over the moon thinking it’s some lost masterpiece but I do think it’s an interesting vibe for what is, essentially, a movie about a crazy guy but I do enjoy the movie and, let’s get down to brass tax here, “Incredible Hulk” is way more of a sequel to “Hulk” than reboot. Aside from some origin futzing, it’s basically a sequel.
Sky High was the first time I saw Mary Elizabeth Winstead in anything and immediately fell in love with her. And if you like her, watch the whole thing because there’s some cool stuff that you wouldn’t expect with her. I count myself as a Winstead fan to this day, and that’s all Sky High.
Most of these movies aren’t “underrated” at all, because they’re all the typical results of formulaic Hollywood productions, with suits making idiotic decisions that broadcast how much they don’t respect their audience or the source material. However, the geek crowd is an unforgiving lot who won’t put up with that shite – unlike most of the sheeple out there who can’t wait for the next Reese Witherspoon rom-com drivel.
Let’s take them one by one:
Ang Lee’s Hulk was a bold misfire, and deserves a lot of the derision that it gets. Nick Nolte’s over-the-top scenery-chewing, Eric Bana’s woeful miscasting, the deep psychological subtext (OK for a sequel, but not for an intro movie), and the ridiculous Hulk dogs all served to drag it waaaay down. 5/10.
I love Del Toro, and there are some good moments in Blade 2, but it’s just a bad movie. The CGI fights are weak, cartoonish and obvious… Nightvision goggles, glowsticks and torches for vampires?… The pseudo-romance angle between Blade and the pretty vampire was laughable (Her death scene? Everyone else explodes in a bloody mess, and she just fades away with soft music in the background. Cheese.) And did anyone NOT see the “twist” of Blade’s ratboy sidekick Scud being a traitor coming from a mile off? 4/10.
Constantine would’ve been much more well-received by the geek crowd if it hadn’t been touted as based on the comic Hellblazer and named after its protagonist. As a stylish, stand-alone fantasy/supernatural film without those heavy ties to the comic, it actually acquits itself fairly well. However, the movie is (rightfully) bashed by geeks because the filmmakers decided to hire a random actor, have him smoke a lot and call him John Constantine – and those kind of shenanigans don’t play here. How many accolades would the Iron Man franchise have right now if Jon Favreau had cast Jackie Chan as Tony Stark? Now you’re getting it. Oh, and the geek community HATES Shia LeBoeuf, so including him in any fantasy/sci-fi/comics movie is pretty much instant death. 6/10.
League of Extraordinary Gentlemen was a sad travesty from the very first minute. The most interesting and fun character in the entire movie, Stuart Townsend’s snide, foppish Dorian Gray, wasn’t in the League in the comics – and in fact was hardly seen in the series. Topping that, they then threw in Tom Sawyer, who wasn’t mentioned in the comics AT ALL. And making Mina an actual vampire? Ugh, it was atrocious. 2/10.
The Losers was a pretty decent adaptation of the original work, but the 97 min runtime wasn’t long enough (or wasn’t handled well enough) to establish the necessary emotional connection with and between the characters to have the betrayal at the end actually have much impact. And when it comes to the list of “women who can kick a Green Beret’s ass”, the 5’5″, 110-pound Zoe Saldana doesn’t make it. 6/10.
The Rocketeer is an excellent movie! Unfortunately, it hit theaters in the Summer of “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” and got buried under that juggernaut. It’s a shame, because with a different release date and some breathing room, it would’ve done much better at the box office. Great atmosphere and performances by a good cast, and a heck of a fun ride. 8/10.
Sky High isn’t a comic-book adaptation, and shouldn’t even be on this list. However, it IS an unappreciated and fun little trifle that got shunted off pretty quickly – mostly because it’s a Disney film, and geeks don’t have a lot of respect for anything coming from Disney that doesn’t have PIXAR emblazoned all over it. Kurt Russell has a lot of fun in his role as the dim-witted Commander, the ageless Lynda Carter looks amazing as Pricipal Powers, and Bruce Campbell is hilarious as Coach Boomer. 7/10.
30 Days of Night falls prey to horrible miscasting, with many the ordinary citizens of this remote Alaskan town looking like they just stepped off the set of Gossip Girl. Josh Hartnett and Melissa George as police officers in this place? It’s beyond stupid. One of the few smart decisions the filmmakers made on this film, however, is the straight-forward story with no distracting subplots or hints of convolution. It gets dark for a long time, the vampires come and eat people, they get blowed up in the end. Nice and simple. 6/10.
I didn’t have any desire to watch either Dick Tracy or Josie & the Pussycats, so no comments there.
So learn your lesson, Hollywood: Respect the audience and the source material. Iron Man, Dark Knight, Avengers, Thor, Captain America – they’ve all gotten it right and wound up making BILLIONS worldwide. But if you keep making Ghost Riders and Punishers, don’t blame anyone but yourselves.
Have to agree with you completely and add a few things you missed.
Blade II – besides the incongruous slow-fade death scene at the end (as the music swells, natch), there’s the mind-boggling ignorance of how light behaves in regards to their UV grenades in the sewers. People, please. Light, without a strategically placed mirror, will not turn a corner. It will, however, penetrate water.
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen – There is just no end to the stupidity of this movie. Take out a map of Europe. Draw a straight line on it from Paris to Venice. Then trace any possible route a SUBMARINE might conceivable take to travel between the two cities. Then there’s the laughable absurdity of a car racing down city streets in Venice! The audacity of poor Sean Connery, standing in a cemetery with headstones (hint: in Venice, the dead are not buried in the ground) and proclaiming, “Venice still stands!” despite the fact that a good two thirds of it has fallen into the sea. And then the final insult, the pretense that such an unimaginative, pedestrian plot could possibly be the work of one Professor Moriarty?! Are you kidding me?
I pretty much agree with this list. Though i’ve never seen Josie i saw everything or own most of these. I actually liked The Hulk despite complaints & didn’t like Tracy at first because it was trying to cash in on Burton’s Batman & i also didn’t like The Rocketeer,but after taking another look buying the DVD yrs ago it became one of my favorite comic book films. And Blade II was big hit in 02’but forgotten in the wake of dozens of comic book films since & still one of the better adaptations along with the original.