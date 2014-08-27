11 best moments in Usher’s sexy ‘She Came To Give It To You’ video

Usher performed his current single, “She Came To Give It To You,” featuring Nicki Minaj, on MTV”s Video Music Awards Sunday night and now we have the official video. It”s a high-energy, sexy performance clip that takes place in a steamy, hidden club and it”s filled with superior, sultry dance moves and fantastic lighting. Try to sit still while you watch.

Here are 11 moments to look for:

1:07: Usher charm will melt your computer screen. Yeah, baby

1:36: What the hell? Did this just turn into a horror movie?

1:55: Best abs ever or camera trickery or both

2:58: First Nicki Minaj sighting

3:02: Quick shot of Pharrell Williams, who produced and co-wrote the song

3:05: First shot of Minaj from the front

3:18: What body part is that?

4:14: Usher looks even hotter when he sweats

4:23: What?

4:32: Oddest Swifter rhyme ever in a song

4:47: It”s all in the camera angle…like so many things in life

Usher also unveiled a new song, “Believe Me,” earlier this week. It's a sultry, slow jam that features Ush singing in his delicious falsetto. It's more dramatic than “She Came To Give It To You.” The song is embedded below the video.