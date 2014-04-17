11 Criminally Underused Lady Villains ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ Is Wasting

With Sony making a bid to spin their Spider-Man franchise out into the wider Marvel lore, it is high past time to get some more ladies up in here.

Sure everyone knows Doctor Octopus or Rhino or The Vulture and on and on and on. But there's not much name recognition for the villainous women of Spider-Man. Other than Black Cat who is more of an anti-hero and is already cast anyway. But if you dig deep enough into the back catalog of women who hate Peter Parker, there are some gems just waiting to be plucked from comic book obscurity and thrust into the mainstream limelight.