11 Quotes From Robin Williams To Make You Laugh, Cry, And Think

Yesterday the world mourned the passing of Robin Williams. The 63 year old actor was found dead in his home from an apparent suicide.

But though he is gone, he is definitely not forgotten. Williams sudden death sent shockwaves through Hollywood and beyond. In his life, he touched the lives of countless people and left an indelible mark on the history of comedy.

Throughout his career, like any good comic, Williams sprinkled hope and hard truths in with the laughs. Below is a compilation of nearly a dozen quotes that will help solidify his memory in the annals of time, both for their humor and their wisdom.