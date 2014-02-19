11 suggestions to improve this year’s Oscars

By now, the ideas are already in place for the 86th annual Academy Awards. We’ve heard about a few of them, of course. Like the vague them of “heroes” and the celebration of “The Wizard of Oz.” And of course, we all know the Best Original Song nominees will be on hand to perform. But outside of that, there are certainly a few things we HOPE we’ll see on the show. The Oscars seem ever in need of improvement (and naturally, everyone’s a critic). So we humbly offer 11 suggestions, should the producers be in some last-minute scramble to figure this thing out.

Check out what we’re thinking in the gallery story below and feel free to offer up your own suggestions in the comments section.