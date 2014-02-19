11 suggestions to improve this year’s Oscars

and 02.19.14 4 years ago 29 Comments

By now, the ideas are already in place for the 86th annual Academy Awards. We’ve heard about a few of them, of course. Like the vague them of “heroes” and the celebration of “The Wizard of Oz.” And of course, we all know the Best Original Song nominees will be on hand to perform. But outside of that, there are certainly a few things we HOPE we’ll see on the show. The Oscars seem ever in need of improvement (and naturally, everyone’s a critic). So we humbly offer 11 suggestions, should the producers be in some last-minute scramble to figure this thing out.

Check out what we’re thinking in the gallery story below and feel free to offer up your own suggestions in the comments section.

Around The Web

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSIn ContentionOSCARSOSCARS 2014

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP