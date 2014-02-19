11 suggestions to improve this year’s Oscars

By now, the ideas are already in place for the 86th annual Academy Awards. We’ve heard about a few of them, of course. Like the vague them of “heroes” and the celebration of “The Wizard of Oz.” And of course, we all know the Best Original Song nominees will be on hand to perform. But outside of that, there are certainly a few things we HOPE we’ll see on the show. The Oscars seem ever in need of improvement (and naturally, everyone’s a critic). So we humbly offer 11 suggestions, should the producers be in some last-minute scramble to figure this thing out.
Check out what we’re thinking in the gallery story below and feel free to offer up your own suggestions in the comments section.
There were approximately 360 American feature films released in 2013. How many of those films do you think will actually be mentioned besides those nominated?
Really? I think plenty (if not most) Oscar geeks wish the ceremony were longer.
Yeah, honestly, I never really understood this whole “The ceremony is way too long” mentality. The is THE night of the year for not only Oscar geeks but movies and pop culture in general, why not go as big as possible?. No one EVER complains that the Super Bowl is too long.
Fair enough. I like the scale of the Oscars — I didn’t say the shows are “way too long,” though I don’t think they’re always particularly well paced. I just honestly never heard someone say they thought a ceremony was too short, and I run with some serious Oscar geeks.
I think they should bring back the five former winners coming out to present for the acting categories thing. It didn’t really work the following year when you had Colin Farrell telling stories of working with Jeremy Renner on S.W.A.T. but the former winner thing gets you four standing ovations from the crowd.
For Example: Best Actor.
Get Jack Nicholson or Jon Voight to do Bruce Dern. Denzel or Sydney Poitier for Chiwetel. Not sure on obvious ones for Leo and McConaughey. Jeff Bridges and/or Russell Crowe for either of those two? And obviously Day-Lewis for Bale since they’re both method guys.
Wasn’t a fan of those, personally. I prefer the tidiness of the previous year’s opposite-gender winner presenting. (And when they tried to integrate those two traditions the next year, the result was really clumsy.)
But I know a lot of people feel the way you do.
I disliked it because it made the whole ceremony even more actor-centric than it already is.
I agree that the show’s length is not the problem, it’s the content. They need to scrap the crap and add more fun and/or integrate more Hollywood legends to ooh and ahh at, poke fun at, whatever. Watercooloer moments. It’s the Oscars! :)
It could be fun to do a celebration of the year broken down by month or something (though that could prove challenging during those terrible months when there isn’t a lot of good films released), but playing with the format could do wonders. It feels very safe and orderly most years – not a lot of excitement so if the speeches fall flat it can be a bit of a dud ceremony.
“Angelina Jolie, Angela Lansbury and Steve Martin coming together on stage to present, say, Best Picture would be a genuinely special moment.” Yes, the best suggestion. And Piero Tosi?
Piero Tosi hasn’t showed up to get the Oscar (and if i’m not mistaken never attended).
If Piero Tosi feels like showing up — which I suspect he wouldn’t — by all means have him co-present the Costume Design award with a big name.
Piero Tosi never took an airplane and now he’s 80 years old and cannot start to fly now….He was very sorry not to be present to the Governors Awards in November where Claudia Cardinale and Dino Trappetti have taken on his behalf the Oscar.
Piero Tosi never took an airplane and now he’s 80 years old and cannot start to fly now….He was very sorry not to be present to the Governors Awards in November where Claudia Cardinale and Dino Trappetti have taken on his behalf the Oscar.
I think they’re too short. I’d like them to be longer so I’m not always cringing when the orchestra plays a winner off. Plus I love the montages. They serve as a nice way to honor the history of cinema without dedicating the ENTIRE show to a few movies of the past. I can’t remember if it was the 70th or 75th, but the montage of all the best picture winners (and I think their posters) was beautiful and glorious. I wish it was available on their site. Totally agree with going back to the runway with costume, It must be done!
I think people would complain less about the Oscar ceremony itself if they actually agreed on who the Academy selects as their winners more often.
Idea for a slideshow:
Best Oscar Acceptance Speeches.
Except we’d be slated by certain readers for not having watched every Oscar acceptance speech in televised history.
“How could you guys leave out Susan Hayward’s speech for her Best Actress win for I Want To Live? This list is a joke!”
I wanna see former Oscar winners giving the awards fro acting.
For Best Actor: Jack Nicholson, Denzel Washington, Daniel Day-Lewis, William Hurt, Kevin Spacey.
For Best Actress: Ellen Burstyn, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lawrence, Helen Mirren, Julie Andrews.
For Best Supporting Actor: Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, Javier Bardem, Christian Bale, Cristoph Waltz.
For Best Supporting Actress: Anna Hathaway, Dianne Weist, Marisa Tomei, Octavia Spencer, Vanessa Redgrave.
noooo!!! Get Emma Thompson for Best Actress to introduce Meryl Streep :D
I feel the Wizard of Oz tribute is quite random and unnecessary. Why not make a tribute for the LGBT community since Dallas Buyers Club is nominated?
A sweet suggestion, but just imagine how patronising the execution could be. (And it’s not as if Dallas Buyers Club, nice film though it is, is any kind of landmark in LGBT culture.)
Ugh, allowing people to drink might be the worst idea ever, although that just might be just my personal dislike for people who are drunk and the pathetic way they act, sometimes even after one or two drinks, in general.
One or two drinks? Either you’re very puritan indeed or you hang with some real lightweights. ;)
I hate that they have removed the Honorary Awards, but I love Guy’s idea of them presenting Best Picture. What a great way to bring them into the show. I thought all of Guy’s ideas were perfect, actually.
It seemed that half of these wanted irrelevant singing or musical acts. WTF? If anything the musical stuff is already too much of the show, and that’s just the ones which are nominated. If I wanted to watch an awards show about music, I would watch the Grammy. Give me a good history of film montage over some flash in the pan popster performing a forgettable song anyday of the week.
A couple of these suggestions want more songs??!!!?? There is already too much time spent on the songs that are nominated. If you want to see some disposable pop star singing a song, watch the Grammys. I’d much rather have another montage about the great moments in film history that make the art so wonderful than some pop song.
How about opening with a part-taped/part-live performance of Happy starring Original Song nominee Pharrell and Host Ellen DeGeneres, and featuring appearances by willing acting nominees…