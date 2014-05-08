12 buzzworthy Cannes Film Festival movies everyone will be talking about

If it's May that means the south of France will soon become the center of the cinematic universe. For 11 days stars will rise, filmmakers will fall and random European celebrities will hit the festival's legendary red carpet. Yes, the 2014 Cannes Film Festival is almost upon us.
Once again, HitFix will be providing complete coverage from la Croisette and not just because we're fond of the Ocean view. On the one hand, Cannes has reestablished itself as an awards player over the past few years, but it's also done everything it can to rival its Toronto cousin in Hollywood star power. This year finds the return of former amours Robert Pattinson (two films) and Kristen Stewart in separate projects, the long-awaited premieres of bumped awards season hopefuls “Grace of Monaco” and “Foxcatcher,” a highly anticipated directorial debut (Mr. Ryan Gosling), a filmmaking legend's latest effort (some guy named Jean-Luc Godard), actors desperately seeking a comeback (we're looking at you Hilary Swank and Ryan Reynolds) and a couple of well-known Canadian directors looking to strike gold.
And that doesn't even take into account the more commercial films that will try and crash the festival for publicity reasons (an “Expendables 3” press call!) and the out-of-competition premiere of “How to Train Your Dragon 2.”
With all that in mind, the HitFix staff have conjured up 12 movies we think everyone will be talking about on this side of the Atlantic. Find out who made the cut in the story gallery below.
Agree or disagree? Did we miss a Cannes premiere you think will turn into something big?
I really like that you better do your job, to investigate the movies you are talking about, there are a few errors in your article, but do not have time to explain them, when the films are premiere, I hope you review this article and take aware of their mistakes
Let me make another correction re: Clouds Of Sils Maria. IFC has a long-term relationship with Olivier Assayas and they bought the movie in presales so mini-majors never got to bid on it. This is a similar situation to Linklater’s Boyhood which was financed by IFC and therefore mini-majors were left out in the cold. I have not seen Sils Maria so I cannot say whether the movie is any good but rejecting a movie based on who is distributing an arthouse movie is very narrow-minded as the distribution decision is guided only by the dollars and cents principle.
Re:TATE
IFC can't compete with mini-majors because they get outbid but we aren't talking about Oscar caliber movies that can also generate $100 million at the Box Office. Most Cannes movies are arthouse movies that won't generate any money at the Box Office and are passed over by the likes of SPC, FOXS, TWC and Focus. Last year's Palm winner Blue Is The Warmest Color was distributed by IFC and it is a pretty good movie. Richard Linklater's Boyhood is also being distributed by IFC and is considered to be the movie of the year so far by a lot of publications. IFC movies don't make a lot of money in tehaters because they have a VOD first model but they have distributed a lot of commercially unviable but pretty good movies in these past few years. Is Sils Maria going to make a lot of money ? No. Does that mean it is a bad movie ? No distributor has seen the movie so far as IFC bought the movie last year even before it was filmed.
“Well I’m sorry, but IFC has never picked a winner.”
Eh… It depends on how we define “winner,” I guess – you’re right that their films tend not to be financial hits. But then again, most of the films they pick up are foreign films and small American indies that aren’t expected to start the box office on fire in the first place. I hope we understand that box office is never a reliable indicator of quality, and that there’s a lot more to the world of independent filmmaking than pseudo-indies like “Black Swan” and “Silver-Linings Playbook.”
However, if we’re talking about critical acclaim, IFC has a decent track record of releasing good-to-great films. In fact, they’ve even distributed two Cannes Palme d’Or winners (“Blue Is the Warmest Color,” “4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days”), both of which received quite a bit of acclaim upon their US release. (The former film even made more than $2 million in the US – which isn’t bad for a 3-hour long NC-17 film.)
Off the top of my head, some of my other personal favorites that they’ve distributed are “Carlos,” “Frances Ha,” “Mad Detective,” their Elaine Stritch doc, and “Like Father, Like Son” – all of which have high IMDb ratings and Rotten Tomatoes scores, and which I consider to be among my favorite films of recent years. Yes, they’ve also released their fair share of trash – but the same can be said for any distributor out there.
So no, most of their films may not have great Oscar chances – but there are far more good and great movies released each year (particularly foreign films) that don’t receive Oscar noms than ones that do. By most other criteria – critical acclaim, audience response, international festival awards – it’d be pretty hard to support the statement that IFC have “never picked a winner” or that they are “famous for their poor taste in indies.” So excuse me if I also would strongly contend the suggestion that a release by IFC is somehow a sign of lesser quality.
I can definitely agree though that they’re not very good at distribution. Most of their films don’t play in my area – and when they do they’ve come and gone within a week. Still doesn’t change the fact that they’ve released some great movies.
I normally don't post on comments but there is a lot of misinformation floating on this thread. First, before anyone starts on me you need to know that I have actually read the script for both Maps to the Stars and Clouds of Sils Maria… Second, Robert has a great part in Maps to the Stars but it isn't a huge one. We have already seen most of his role within the trailers and clips. There are just a few more that I won't divulge. The true 'stars' of the MTTS are Julianne, Mia and Evan but no one seems to mind that Robert is highlighted and featured. Third, Kristen is in Clouds of Sils Maria a lot more than I expected her to be before reading the script and her part is anything but a doormat or piece of furniture. She is the moral center of the story. She has some wonderfully amazing dialogue with Juliette that I for one can't wait to see on screen…
Due to the fact that Cannes isn't that far from Italy and is supposed to be an 'alternative' film festival I am shocked that there is no mention of Asia Argento's new movie 'Incompresa'. Due to her fathers undeniable talent in the horror genre and his single handed perseverance in ensuring George Romero brought us a second instalment of the Living Dead franchise she clearly deserves a mention on this basis alone. However she has carved a career for herself in the industry starring in such films as XXX, B-monkey and many others (some of which she was critically praised for). Her lifetime involvement in cinema gives her great insight into how movies are not only shaped but also conceptualised and brought to life on the big screen by the mixture of components that make up the whole. I for one cannot wait to see this movie and believe it is worthy of a mention in any Cannes 2014 article or similar publication.
you need to read the whole article, including the gallery. Incompresa is the 5th photo/film mentioned.
