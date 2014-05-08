12 buzzworthy Cannes Film Festival movies everyone will be talking about

If it's May that means the south of France will soon become the center of the cinematic universe. For 11 days stars will rise, filmmakers will fall and random European celebrities will hit the festival's legendary red carpet. Yes, the 2014 Cannes Film Festival is almost upon us.

Once again, HitFix will be providing complete coverage from la Croisette and not just because we're fond of the Ocean view. On the one hand, Cannes has reestablished itself as an awards player over the past few years, but it's also done everything it can to rival its Toronto cousin in Hollywood star power. This year finds the return of former amours Robert Pattinson (two films) and Kristen Stewart in separate projects, the long-awaited premieres of bumped awards season hopefuls “Grace of Monaco” and “Foxcatcher,” a highly anticipated directorial debut (Mr. Ryan Gosling), a filmmaking legend's latest effort (some guy named Jean-Luc Godard), actors desperately seeking a comeback (we're looking at you Hilary Swank and Ryan Reynolds) and a couple of well-known Canadian directors looking to strike gold.

And that doesn't even take into account the more commercial films that will try and crash the festival for publicity reasons (an “Expendables 3” press call!) and the out-of-competition premiere of “How to Train Your Dragon 2.”

With all that in mind, the HitFix staff have conjured up 12 movies we think everyone will be talking about on this side of the Atlantic. Find out who made the cut in the story gallery below.

Agree or disagree? Did we miss a Cannes premiere you think will turn into something big? Share your thoughts below.