Fashion and comedy: it goes together like peanut butter and whatever else you happen to have leftover in the fridge. Whether a component of an onstage persona or just a touch of personal flair, there is a long tradition of comedians performing in wild and sometimes eye-searing costumes. Here are 12 comics from stand-up history who have brought grand sartorialism to the stage.
12 comedians known for wearing outrageous outfits
Liana Maeby 05.14.13 5 years ago
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With