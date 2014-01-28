12 Movie Stars whose Careers Are in the Hot Seat

#Keanu Reeves #Rosario Dawson #Zac Efron #Ryan Reynolds #Shia Labeouf
, , and 01.29.14 5 years ago 26 Comments

With 2014 off and running, the new year represents a fresh start not only for us normal humans but for Tinseltown’s biggest and brightest stars – including a few who could quite frankly use a career boost over the coming months. With that last bit in mind, we’ve put together a list of 12 A-listers whose box-office fortunes are in need of a major turnaround if they’re to keep their standing in Hollywood’s always-volatile pecking order.

After clicking through the gallery below, vote in the poll further down to let us know which star you’re rooting for the most.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Keanu Reeves#Rosario Dawson#Zac Efron#Ryan Reynolds#Shia Labeouf
TAGS12 Movie Stars whose Careers Are in the Hot SeatAARON ECKHARTAMANDA SEYFRIEDARMIE HAMMERCHRIS PINEHAILEE STEINFELDKEANU REEVESkevin jamesNAOMI WATTSrosario dawsonRyan Reynoldsshia labeoufzac efron

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP