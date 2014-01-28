12 Movie Stars whose Careers Are in the Hot Seat

With 2014 off and running, the new year represents a fresh start not only for us normal humans but for Tinseltown’s biggest and brightest stars – including a few who could quite frankly use a career boost over the coming months. With that last bit in mind, we’ve put together a list of 12 A-listers whose box-office fortunes are in need of a major turnaround if they’re to keep their standing in Hollywood’s always-volatile pecking order.

After clicking through the gallery below, vote in the poll further down to let us know which star you’re rooting for the most.