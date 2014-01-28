12 Movie Stars whose Careers Are in the Hot Seat

With 2014 off and running, the new year represents a fresh start not only for us normal humans but for Tinseltown’s biggest and brightest stars – including a few who could quite frankly use a career boost over the coming months. With that last bit in mind, we’ve put together a list of 12 A-listers whose box-office fortunes are in need of a major turnaround if they’re to keep their standing in Hollywood’s always-volatile pecking order.
After clicking through the gallery below, vote in the poll further down to let us know which star you’re rooting for the most.
Eckharts only in one of the three Dark Knight movies.
Hailee all the way, but I would like Aaron, Keanu Chris, and Kevin to make it as well.
These write-ups badly needed a glance from a copy editor.
People go to movies base on the concept or story rather than a particular actor. No one went to see the Hunger Games because of Jennifer Lawrence. It seems to me that definition of a movie star or an A-lister has changed.
I’d have to agree that it’s definitely shifting. Though there are still some people that will always “go to that new Tom Cruise movie”.
Exactly. Since when is Armie Hammer a movie star? He’s been in two movies.
This is true but people did go see American Hustle because Jennifer Lawrence and Christian Bale.
Mimi, review the facts before you comment- “Hunger Games” made almost $700 million worldwide. People went to see it because it was a best-selling novel. Jennifer Lawrence now is one of the highest paid in Hollywood as a result. She is obviously a box office fav, as people didn’t go see Hunger Games because of Stanley Tucci or Wes Bentley.
It’s not their faults. It’s the theme and the story that are not interesting. I quite like Jack Ryan.
A listers? Half the people on that list would be lucky to make the B List at the pinnacle of their careers.
amanda seyfried.. i love her but she’s movie…umm
Amanda seyfried.. i love her but she’s movie…umm
Chris pine is incredibly hot. INCREDIBLY hot.
…and an incredibly boring actor to watch on screen.
Wer – you got that right. I don’t even know why Chris Pine is included in this list. His career is red hot. Jason shut it!
Chris Pine is incredibly hot. INCREDIBLY hot.
I’m pretty confident Hailee will make it
Naomi Watts is the only actor in the list who can really act. She was just unfortunate that the director of her Princess Diana biopic made the film too controversial. She’s a class act.
Zac’s had enough help from Hollywood. He doesn’t have the ability really to break into serious parts and has lost much of his appeal even for romcoms.
They want that hollywood chin with acting chops perhaps they should go to Thomas Jane, he’s got acting abilities.
I hope Armie Hammer (whom I’ve got a bit of a crush on) will do better. There are a lot of things I’d have changed about the Lone Ranger movie, but I’d have kept him.
As for Chris Pine…no mention of the fact that he’s going to be playing Cinderella’s Prince in the Into the Woods movie? He’s got a good singing voice from what I hear, and I think his natural charm will serve him well for the character.
And as for Hailee Steinfeld’s Romeo and Juliet…what did they EXPECT when they REWROTE THE WORDS OF THE GREATEST PLAYWRIGHT IN HISTORY?!
Why wasn’t Megan Fox on this list?
I had thought Aaron Eckhart was Thomas Jane at first glance. Thomas Jane is not A-list but one of my favored unappreciated actors in the industry. That. Is. All.
How is Chris Pine’s career in Jeopardy? He is still attached to one of the largest franchises in history with Star Trek. Even if he did nothing else he would be fine until that franchise runs out of steam.
I know, right? I can’t believe they even put him on this list.
It might help Efron’s career if he stops doing drugs but more importantly if he stops making garbage like “Neighbors”. Surprisingly Seth Rogen isn’t on the list. He is simply an awful writer/actor. Not only that but most of his films aren’t making any money at all, with the exceptions of “Superbad” and “this is 40”, which Apatow can take credit for. L O S E R!!!!!!
DOUCHE!