’12 Years a Slave’ trailer drops with looks at Chiwetel Ejiofor, Brad Pitt and Michael Fassbender

#Brad Pitt #Michael Fassbender
07.15.13 5 years ago 20 Comments

I’m really, really hoping that Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” makes it to Telluride next month (that’s right, next month). “Shame” made the journey from Venice to Colorado two years ago so it’s possible, if Fox Searchlight/McQueen want to bow there, they could make it back in time. It is, for me, one of my most anticipated films of the year, as I’m sure it is for a great many of you who have been impressed by McQueen’s work on “Hunger” and “Shame” in recent years.

A trailer has been released for the film over at Apple and boy does it reveal a lush, meticulously designed world. It starts with looks at Brad Pitt and leading player Chiwetel Ejiofor’s performances but soon reveals what we pretty much know, that Michael Fassbender has a lot to chew on with his role of a despicable slave owner. I’ve also heard Lupita Nyong’o is someone to pay attention to here.

I might have done without another use of Danny Elfman’s “The Wolfman” score (which was used brilliantly for the “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” trailer) or Hans Zimmer’s work on “The Thin Red Line” that was used to sell “Pearl Harbor” back in 2001 and “Man of Steel” more recently. (A little bit of Zimmer’s “Inception” work kicks the trailer off, too.) Was there nothing of Zimmer’s original work on “Slave” to use? Maybe not, but no matter; it all makes the film seem incredibly epic and, again, I can’t wait.

Check out the new trailer embedded at the top of this post, as well as the film’s poster below. “12 Years a Slave” opens on October 18.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brad Pitt#Michael Fassbender
TAGS12 YEARS A SLAVEBrad PittCHIWETEL EJIOFORIn ContentionMICHAEL FASSBENDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP