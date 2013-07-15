’12 Years a Slave’ trailer drops with looks at Chiwetel Ejiofor, Brad Pitt and Michael Fassbender

I’m really, really hoping that Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” makes it to Telluride next month (that’s right, next month). “Shame” made the journey from Venice to Colorado two years ago so it’s possible, if Fox Searchlight/McQueen want to bow there, they could make it back in time. It is, for me, one of my most anticipated films of the year, as I’m sure it is for a great many of you who have been impressed by McQueen’s work on “Hunger” and “Shame” in recent years.

A trailer has been released for the film over at Apple and boy does it reveal a lush, meticulously designed world. It starts with looks at Brad Pitt and leading player Chiwetel Ejiofor’s performances but soon reveals what we pretty much know, that Michael Fassbender has a lot to chew on with his role of a despicable slave owner. I’ve also heard Lupita Nyong’o is someone to pay attention to here.

I might have done without another use of Danny Elfman’s “The Wolfman” score (which was used brilliantly for the “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” trailer) or Hans Zimmer’s work on “The Thin Red Line” that was used to sell “Pearl Harbor” back in 2001 and “Man of Steel” more recently. (A little bit of Zimmer’s “Inception” work kicks the trailer off, too.) Was there nothing of Zimmer’s original work on “Slave” to use? Maybe not, but no matter; it all makes the film seem incredibly epic and, again, I can’t wait.

Check out the new trailer embedded at the top of this post, as well as the film’s poster below. “12 Years a Slave” opens on October 18.