’12 Years a Slave’ trailer drops with looks at Chiwetel Ejiofor, Brad Pitt and Michael Fassbender

I’m really, really hoping that Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” makes it to Telluride next month (that’s right, next month). “Shame” made the journey from Venice to Colorado two years ago so it’s possible, if Fox Searchlight/McQueen want to bow there, they could make it back in time. It is, for me, one of my most anticipated films of the year, as I’m sure it is for a great many of you who have been impressed by McQueen’s work on “Hunger” and “Shame” in recent years.
A trailer has been released for the film over at Apple and boy does it reveal a lush, meticulously designed world. It starts with looks at Brad Pitt and leading player Chiwetel Ejiofor’s performances but soon reveals what we pretty much know, that Michael Fassbender has a lot to chew on with his role of a despicable slave owner. I’ve also heard Lupita Nyong’o is someone to pay attention to here.
I might have done without another use of Danny Elfman’s “The Wolfman” score (which was used brilliantly for the “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” trailer) or Hans Zimmer’s work on “The Thin Red Line” that was used to sell “Pearl Harbor” back in 2001 and “Man of Steel” more recently. (A little bit of Zimmer’s “Inception” work kicks the trailer off, too.) Was there nothing of Zimmer’s original work on “Slave” to use? Maybe not, but no matter; it all makes the film seem incredibly epic and, again, I can’t wait.
Check out the new trailer embedded at the top of this post, as well as the film’s poster below. “12 Years a Slave” opens on October 18.
looks powerful… can’t wait – ive been waiting for Ejiofor to break into the big time since Dirty Pretty Things… I think he finally gets there
Bobbitt’s cinematography looks typically fabulous as well.
Excited to see what Chiwetel can do as a lead. Been a big fan of his for a while. I think watching him play off of Fassbender is going to be exciting. Also glad to see Brad Pitt take some interesting supporting roles as of late (here and The Counselor). Do you think he and Fassbender carpooled back and forth between shoots?
Basically yes. They started shooting The Counselor about a week after finishing their 12YAS scenes in New Orleans.
I suddenly understand why you have that listed so many times in the column to the right.
This. I’d been wondering how the hell they thought the director of Hunger and Shame would suddenly make an Oscar-friendly film with a subject this brutal, but this trailer sheds some light on that.
But after its inappropriate use in the opening (and closing scenes) of Shame, I never need to think of the music from The Thin Red Line and Steve McQueen again.
In fact, all of the music cues in this trailer are terrible. It’s good to use clips from obscure scores, but one from a film with arguably the most iconic score of the past five years? Stupid. And almost as annoying as the Jesse James score being used in the Water for Elephants trailer two years ago.
Looks stellar. A contender for best of the year without a doubt.
If it’s good, a lot of potential acting nods with that cast. Ejofor for Best Actor. Either Fassbender or Pitt in Supporting. Maybe Alfre Woodward for Supporting Actress.
Pitt is barely in it and Woodard has one scene.
Yeah a lot of these guys have brief scenes. I gather Ejiofor, Fassbender and Nyong’o are the ones to watch for, maybe Paulson, too.
Yes I agree after those three, Paulson is next.
I read somewhere that if Nyong’o nails it, she’s probably for the win, because her role is just up the Academy’s alley.
She’s really good, but I honestly don’t see this getting a lot of nods. It’s very brutal. The trailer is selling it for the Audience.
Re: Being brutal. We are living through some seriously f*cked up sh*t right now. If it speaks to the zeitgeist, this won’t be an issue.
PUMPED for this
This looks great/powerful. Im noticing some people elsewhere on the internet are lamenting the trailer’s tone; that its too mainstream or AMPAS friendly and whatnot.
Please. This is hard material. And Fox Searchlight should be packaging it in a way to get people into seats. McQueen, Ejiofor, Fassbender … Very few moviegoers will fly to theaters for those names, exclusively. So what do you do, create a beautiful trailer with sweeping music and Brad Pitt. Im fine with the decision for this first trailer.
From what I know, the film is unflinching and, indeed, brutal in its depiction.
Of course they’re going to package the trailer as a more safe type of movie. They want people to come see it.
It’s Steve McQueen, I expect that he’d do nothing less than incredibly brutal.
Exactly