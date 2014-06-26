13 actors who should actually be bigger movie stars

Climbing the Hollywood ladder isn't easy. One tier of success does not guarantee another. That often means actors can reach one level of notoriety, but never reach breakout status. Often it takes years to become a real movie star. Anyone remember how long it took Liam Neeson?
You could argue that Neeson's first real movie role was in Roland Joffee's “The Mission” way back in 1986 (released before many of you were even born). His major breakout should have been Steven Spielberg's “Schindler's List” where he earned a coveted best actor nomination. Instead, Neeson followed it up with a string of bombs before George Lucas cast him as Qui-Gon Jinn in “Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace.” That was the second spark. The third spark? Playing Ra's al Ghul in “Batman Begins.” And then, of all things, “Taken.” It's hard to believe, but Neeson didn't become a household name until that blockbuster 2008 thriller. Over twenty years of moviemaking and critical acclaim culminated with the release of a sleeper hit that no one saw coming.
What Neeson's journey proves is that actors need to be patient, persistent and keep fighting for good roles. They may become movie stars faster than their peers or pass them by years down the road because sometimes audiences don't know what they want until they do.
With that in mind, HitFix's editorial team has selected 13 actors that we feel should be bigger movie stars in the embedded story gallery at the bottom of this post. Will they breakout next year, five years, a decade from now or never? No one knows, but we've got some advice they might want to consider to take it to the next level.
Agree or disagree? Share your thoughts below.
Love Sam(Rockwell),..seemed he was headed toward the A-list back when he had his tour de’ force w/ Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,but he hasn’t been able to sustain the rise w/ relevant roles.Many of these guys take these indie parts to pay the rent,but marginalize there success by watering down their brand.(DiCaprio skipped this hurdle) Patrick Wilson,loved the 1st Insidious,but Pt. 2 was as bad as the 1st was good,..only as good as the material you’re in(even w/ pretty white boy looks)
Nicholas Hoult has the look just needs to stay away from dumb roles like Jack and whatever that crap was,..Beanstalk,..etc. He has a supporting role in one of the biggest marketed franchises of the summer-its quality is another matter.
John Hawkes seems to continue to work but in peripheral marginal supporting roles,.needs to take a more proactive role in getting himself meatier parts(his look maybe be a retractor in that regards-Hollywood is the town of the ‘pretty people’,.just look at how much Zack whats-his-name is working,or Ryan Gosling’s star power dispute his marginal film portfolio.
I know it was a long time ago, but I still Nick Hoult is most known from the great adaption of About a Boy
Don’t know how you don’t add Green Mile to Sam’s “known for” list…
That’s where he started his scene stealing career.
Vera Farmiga addressed her career woes in a recent Hollywood Reporter roundtable. She really hasn’t been “indifferent to the Hollywood machine”. She thought after her Oscar nomination that she’d be offered roles left and right, but according to her, she wasn’t getting those offers. And she still has to audition. That roundtable also led to her revealing that she sent in an audition tape for Paulson’s role in 12 Years a Slave.
Some of the actresses on this list are too old by Hollywood standards to break out. Now I know veteran character actresses have fond stardom later in their careers. But these women are leading ladies who never were.
great list.
Vera Farmiga really looks like Gillian Anderson in that photo.