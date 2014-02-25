13 Oscar upsets we’d love to see this year

In the world of awards season you may know who is going to win. You may actually have been told a nominee is a lock to take home Oscar gold by the media. But that doesn't mean they'd get your vote. That's one reason we love when the proverbial upset occurs during the Academy Awards telecast. Nothing beats a surprise.
Well, instead of predicting what upsets are going to happen (and let's be honest, there are usually one or two every year), the In Contention team has rounded up the upsets that we'd actually love to see.
You can read them all in the embedded gallery in this post.
Do you think any have of these nominees has a real shot of winning? Share your thoughts below.
My Best Actor preferences are Ejiofor and DiCaprio, so it’s nice to read that you two feel the same of who should upset McConaughey by a slim margin if (God willing) it were to happen. But I’ll accept anyone but McConaughey for the win.
Well, I did Ejiofor and Kris did DiCaprio, which is not to say we both agree they should upset McConaughey. I think McConaughey’s more deserving than DiCaprio, personally.
I agree with Guy. I think Jordan Belfort was the perfect role for Dicaprio in that he was allowed to crank up his assets to 11 (charisma, showmanship) and his deficits as an actor (emotional nuance and depth) were completely unnecessary for the character and the film to work effectively. McConaughey’s own scenes against Dicaprio actually proved to me not only that he’s a much better actor, but that he probably could have played Belfort with just as much charisma and intensity and far more depth.
I’m a fan of McConaughey, but I would never cast him as Jordan Belfort.
DiCaprio? Weak in emotional nuance and depth? Really? No. Have you seen Revolutionary Road?
Found it interesting that in Entertainment Weekly’s annual, “We asked five random Academy members who they’re voting for” thing, all five said they were voting for McConaughey. Usually you see some random voting claims. This year, two of the five they asked claimed to be voting Payne for director for example.
Interesting in a year where everyone’s talking up the upset potential of Ejifor and Leo, Best Actor was the only category where all five had the same answer.
I’m not Kate, but I have seen Revolutionary Road, and it is one of my least favorite DiCaprio performances. Neither nuanced nor deep, but the direction bears a lot of responsibility for that. however, I’m a big fan of his work in TWoWS and I’d be pleasantly surprised if he (or Ejiofor) won the Oscar on Sunday.
On pic 11 in the slideshow your wrote “The shorts categories are always tough to call because the criteria limits voting just to Academy members who have seen all of the nominees.” But that’s no longer true, right?
Something is wrong when Cate Blanchett, who is considered one of the finest actresses of our time has yet to win a Best Actress Oscar – and Gwenyth Paltrow, Sandra Bullock, Hilary Swank, Reese Witherspoon. Blanchett has been universally hailed for giving one of the Best Actress performances of all time. She is overdue. She deserves it.
“Blanchett has been universally hailed for giving one of the Best Actress performances of all time.”
I love Blanchett’s performance, and yes, she’d get my vote. But any “best performance of all time” talk is hyperbolic, and far from “universal”.
Cate Blanchet has won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, however, for The Aviator.
Let it Go vs. Happy: Nope, you’re wrong.
I have three daughters under the age of 10. They all have girlfriends under the age of then. We’ve taken them and their friends to see the movie like five times and, the last several times, the entire theater of girls sings that song aloud, word for word, like it’s a religious experience. That son and that scene are a once-in-generation phenomenon. The idea that you’d snub that and give the prize to a broad, unremarkable thing like Happy is gross. Stupid, stupid, stupid.
A once in a generation phenomenon? That sounds a bit hyperbolic. Kids under the age of ten are pretty easily entertained. My nephew, for instance, can’t get enough of Jar-Jar Binks. He’s an idiot. I don’t care if he’s seven, there’s no excuse.
Did DiCaprio send Hitfix a nice gift basket or something? You got McWeeny picking Leo in an earlier article and now another article picking Mr. Jack Dawson again as a preferred alternative for Best Actor.
Upsets I’d like to see:
Leonardo DiCaprio for Best Actor
Sandra Bullock for Best Actress
Jonah Hill for Best Supporting Actor
‘Before Midnight’ for Adapted Screenplay
‘Gravity’ for Best Production Design
‘Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa’ for Best Makeup and Hair Styling