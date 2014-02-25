13 Oscar upsets we’d love to see this year

In the world of awards season you may know who is going to win. You may actually have been told a nominee is a lock to take home Oscar gold by the media. But that doesn't mean they'd get your vote. That's one reason we love when the proverbial upset occurs during the Academy Awards telecast. Nothing beats a surprise.

Well, instead of predicting what upsets are going to happen (and let's be honest, there are usually one or two every year), the In Contention team has rounded up the upsets that we'd actually love to see.

You can read them all in the embedded gallery in this post.

Do you think any have of these nominees has a real shot of winning? Share your thoughts below.