The very best ‘Parks & Recreation’ episodes ever

A mock wedding for penguins.

Stop. Pooping.

April as dame Janet Snakehole.

A tiny horse Li'l Sebastian and “Awesomesauce.”

Louis CK plays a cop.

Tom falls in love with the shapes from his commissioned painting.

The giant lizard god Zorp.

Ron tells Leslie the story of the missed lunch.

Those who watch “Parks & Recreation” know. As fans bid adieu to the NBC comedy during next week's series finale, HitFix looks back on some of our very favorite episodes from the seven seasons.

What were some of your favorite episodes and moments from Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Jim O'Heir, Adam Scott and the others?