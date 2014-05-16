14 Nicole Kidman GIFs That Prove Haters Should Step Off

You may have heard that Academy Award-winning actress and three-time nominee Nicole Kidman stars in “Grace of Monaco,” a movie about Grace Kelly that finally debuted at the Cannes Film Festival and hasn't been getting great reviews. Some detractors have even gone as far as criticizing the luminous Nicole Kidman's performance, as if she has ever given us less than perfection onscreen. Isn't that sad?
Here's a tip: Everyone should stick to one rule when thinking of stepping up to Nicole Kidman with criticism, comments, or anything resembling negativity.
Don't.
You think you can approach this mighty acting sorceress? There's a price to pay.
But whatever. Over it. Over you.
Nicole is gorgeous! I don’t understand why people love to bash her – she’s nothing but talented, kind-hearted and down-to-earth – leave her alone!!
Nicole WAS gorgeous…until she ruined her face with botox.
Someone from Monaco is Monegasque, not Monacan.
Nicole is a great actress, always underrated by critics and awards show alike. But no doubt about it she’s one of those rare actresses who’s an auteur’s darling, a major movie star, a fashion icon, and even a tabloid favorite. Star power lives in her genes.