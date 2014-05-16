14 Nicole Kidman GIFs That Prove Haters Should Step Off

05.16.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

You may have heard that Academy Award-winning actress and three-time nominee Nicole Kidman stars in “Grace of Monaco,” a movie about Grace Kelly that finally debuted at the Cannes Film Festival and hasn't been getting great reviews. Some detractors have even gone as far as criticizing the luminous Nicole Kidman's performance, as if she has ever given us less than perfection onscreen. Isn't that sad?

Here's a tip: Everyone should stick to one rule when thinking of stepping up to Nicole Kidman with criticism, comments, or anything resembling negativity. 

Don't.

You think you can approach this mighty acting sorceress? There's a price to pay.

But whatever. Over it. Over you. 

TAGSCannes 2014NICOLE KIDMAN

