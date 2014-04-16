14 Shocking TV Deaths We Never Saw Coming

Sunday's episode of “Game of Thrones” contained perhaps the most shocking death in a series already known for shocking deaths. We won't name the victim just in case you're behind (if you are behind, what are you doing reading this? Go catch up now!), but it got us thinking about some of the other televisual demises that we didn't see coming. Some made us laugh, some made us cheer, and some made us cry, and we're not afraid to admit it. Obviously, there are spoilers ahead, but most of these deaths happened years ago.

Check out our list below. Which death shocked you the most? What did we forget?