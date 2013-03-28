15 Biggest Musical Comebacks: Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Green Day

This year, we’ve already see the commercial comebacks of artists like Justin Timberlake, David Bowie and Destiny’s Child. Some acts never officially quit the game, while others bid adieu only to make a big splash upon their return.

Below we outline some of the biggest musical comebacks of all time, including Mr. “SexyBack” himself, plus favorites like Jennifer Lopez, Eric Clapton, Green Day, Mariah Carey, Cher, Johnny Cash, Cee Lo Green, Train, Santana and more. Check out how they made their ways back into commercial success. Who’s your favorite? Who else should make a big return to music-making?