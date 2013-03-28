15 Biggest Musical Comebacks: Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Green Day

This year, we’ve already see the commercial comebacks of artists like Justin Timberlake, David Bowie and Destiny’s Child. Some acts never officially quit the game, while others bid adieu only to make a big splash upon their return.
Below we outline some of the biggest musical comebacks of all time, including Mr. “SexyBack” himself, plus favorites like Jennifer Lopez, Eric Clapton, Green Day, Mariah Carey, Cher, Johnny Cash, Cee Lo Green, Train, Santana and more. Check out how they made their ways back into commercial success. Who’s your favorite? Who else should make a big return to music-making?
Um, Britney Spears? I’m not even her biggest fan, but just assumed she would top a list like this. I mean, people were pre writing her obituary at one point. Also, Kylie’s isn’t a comeback, more of a U.S. breakthrough.
Agreed on the Britney point – she came back from a pretty bad place!!
I think Kylie does count – her version of the Locomotion was a pretty big hit on both sides of the Atlantic (or Pacific I guess – she’s Australian).
I would also add the British boy band Take That. Throughout the 90’s they were as big as The Beatles in the UK and Europe and had and their hit single “Back For Good” reached the top 10 in the U.S before the band broke up in 1996.
Since reforming in 2006, they have produced 3 hit albums and successful concert tours and may end up surpassing their earlier success.
