15 Crazy Reasons Mariah Carey is the Greatest Celebrity

#Mariah Carey
03.27.14 4 years ago

Mariah Carey is 44 today, and that reminds me: She is our greatest living celebrity. Mariah is the absolute last “diva,” a righteously self-fanning queen who connects and disconnects from reality often without warning. She's high camp and sort of understands that about herself. Mariah's vacillating levels of awareness make her the perfect celebrity, and it helps that she has made some of the best and most success music of the 20th and 21st centuries. God love Mimi. Here are 15 of the craziest reasons she is The Lamb Of God.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mariah Carey
TAGSMARIAH CAREY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP