With Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson set to partner up in HBO’s forthcoming crime drama miniseries “True Detective,” we thought it might be fun to take a look back at some of the other beloved crime-solving pairs from years past (and a few present) and highlight 15 of our favorites. After checking out all our picks in the gallery below, vote for your top choices in the poll further down.
“True Detective” premieres Sunday, January 12 on HBO.
15 Greatest Crime-Solving Duos in TV History
Umm… Dan, where’s Bones and Booth?
I know you watch Bones. This list is so incomplete without them.
what about briscoe and ed green?
Am I the only one who couldn’t get rid of the friggin popup ad without closing the slideshow? Friggin frakkin popups.
No love for Tequila & Bonetti?
Jack and Chloe, despite she’s just an analyst
What? No genteel British librarian coupled w/ an unruly teenage Chosen One who just wants to date, cheerlead and go to the prom? The Slayer and her Watcher are the greatest tv crime fighting duo, ever.
Salticid – I’ve shoehorned Buffy into a TON of these galleries where it doesn’t belong, but under no circumstances are Buffy & Giles a duo.
-Daniel
Watcher/Slayer, how much more dyadic can you get? ;)
Ok, and my top 5:
5. Ichabod Crane & Abbie Mills – Too early? Nah – their capture of Headless squarely catapults them here.
4. Burke & Caffrey – Never underestimate the bond b/w this handler and his criminal; bromance at it’s finest.
3. Mulder & Scully – True Believer & Skeptic; the quintessential yin and yang.
2. Agent Cooper & Sheriff Truman – Hell, it’s all Agent Cooper really, cuz Coop is just that dynamic.
1. Buffy & Giles – Other Scoobies be damned! Also, a Slayer never really outgrows her Watcher…
I voted for “other” in the poll above as my favorite crime-solving duo is Shawn and Gus from Psych. Comedic crime solving is the best kind.
I like Shawn & Gus too – but I prefer Lassiter & his Ego more. ;)
Oh, but *that* may be stretching ‘duo’ just too far…
Sure, a guy and his aware GPS system qualify – but a guy and his not-so-aware brain will not?
Pshaw. Limbic system meet forebrain — two separate genomes never the twain shall meet.
Where’s Shawn Spencer and his partner MC Clapyohands?