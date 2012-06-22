15 memorable movies about the end of the world

This weekend, audiences will be “Seeking a Friend At the End of the World,” but they should be reminded that Steve Carell and Keira Knightley aren’t the only stars who’ve had to deal with the apocalypse. Hollywood has been fascinated by the subject for decades, whether it means dealing with zombies, natural disasters, epidemics, robots or destructive catalysts of unknown origins. While stars like Tom Cruise, Charlton Heston and Keanu Reeves have their hands full trying to avert the End of Civilization, others like Bruce Willis, Viggo Mortensen and Wall-E must deal with the aftermath.

We picked 15 of the most memorable titles in the far-reaching category. Click below to see our choices. Agree or disagree? What did we miss? Let us know…before it’s too late.