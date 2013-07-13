15 of the most unnecessary sequels ever made

, , , , and 07.14.13 5 years ago 59 Comments

Some movies leave fans hungry for more, with films like “The Godfather,” “Star Wars,” “Lethal Weapon” and “The Bourne Identity” being ideal for sequelization. Filmic follow-ups can build on the original narrative, tell another side of the story, or just deliver more laughs, chills and thrills with your favorite characters. Many times, however, sequels just try to squeeze a few more bucks out of the initial audience, even if the product’s sell-by date has already expired, the original stars don’t want to return or the first film just didn’t seem to warrant another chapter. Hollywood has a depressingly long track record of truly unnecessary sequels.

The weekend brings us Adam Sandler, Kevin James and Chris Rock in “Grown Ups 2,” and we thought it was the perfect time to take a look at 15 of the least necessary sequels ever made.

Check out our picks below. Do you agree with our choices? What did we forget?

Around The Web

TAGS15 of the most unnecessary sequels ever madeBasic Instinct 2Blair Witch 2Blues Brothers 2000Book of ShadowsBridget JonesCaddyshack IIdumb and dumbererGROWN UPS 2indiana jones and the kingdom of the crystal skullson of the maskThe Edge of ReasonThe Whole Ten Yards

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP