15 of the most unnecessary sequels ever made

Some movies leave fans hungry for more, with films like “The Godfather,” “Star Wars,” “Lethal Weapon” and “The Bourne Identity” being ideal for sequelization. Filmic follow-ups can build on the original narrative, tell another side of the story, or just deliver more laughs, chills and thrills with your favorite characters. Many times, however, sequels just try to squeeze a few more bucks out of the initial audience, even if the product’s sell-by date has already expired, the original stars don’t want to return or the first film just didn’t seem to warrant another chapter. Hollywood has a depressingly long track record of truly unnecessary sequels.
The weekend brings us Adam Sandler, Kevin James and Chris Rock in “Grown Ups 2,” and we thought it was the perfect time to take a look at 15 of the least necessary sequels ever made.
Check out our picks below. Do you agree with our choices? What did we forget?
You are definitely forgetting some unnecessary sequels like Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and Terminator 4: Salvation, The Hangover sequels, and Troll 2.
And they’re still going to do a Terminator 5.
Speaking of franchise that James Cameron was involved in, how about Alien Resurrection? Alien 3 was as definitive an ending to the series as you can get. (Spoilers for a twenty year old movie.) It ending with Ripley dying and the end of the alien threat.
The headline doesn’t say “Every Single Unnecessary Sequel Ever Made.”
Also, “Troll 2” wasn’t really as sequel.
the terminator franchise started to suck like everey sequel franchise for dropping brad fidels score. the bond movies past moore have my vote other than goldeneye and skyfall (also sucking for removing john barry music bond theme). Alien 3 was god awful by most alien fans, I didnt mind ressurection for Ron Perlman. The only alien movies i didnt like are Alien 3 and Aliens Vs. Predator 2.
I think BLUES BROTHERS 2000 could have been good. I liked the new cast, but it’s difficult to not like John Goodman in anything. The real problem was that Dan Aykroyd wrote more of a lose remake, than a real sequel. He is just not the guy for clever callbacks. Instead he just recycles jokes and plots.
And seriously, get over CRYSTAL SKULL. It was a much better INDY sequel than CRUSADE, which was a movie that seems oddly popular despite even worse father/son shenanigans and awful special effects, that look like they were made 20 years before RAIDERS!
Maybe you need to get over Last Crusade? Sounds like you’re still bitter 25 years on.
Well played!
Still, I usually bring CRUSADE only up whenever people are unfairly picking on CRYSTAL SKULL again.
Crystal skull was a joke.
Regardless, it’s silly to call Indy 4 unnecessary.
I liked Crusade, and I liked the father/son dynamic there. A part of that, though, is that I find Sean Connery to be a much more appealing actor than Shia Labeouf. I don’t think Crystal Skull was necessarily a bad movie, but I agree with many of the criticisms leveled against it, and I don’t think it’s up to the quality of the rest of the franchise. The first three Indiana Jones movies are important to me (to varying degrees), whereas I really don’t care about Crystal Skull. To my mind, it is unnecessary.
Sean Connery is a great and logical Henry Sr. James Bond makes sense for Indy’s father. Sam Witwicky is not Indiana Jones’s son. I don’t know why people decide to cast Shia LaBeouf as anything by a nerd.
I liked Crystal Skull. I liked Last Crusade. They both have problems (completely changing Sallah and Marcus’ personalities being the biggest ones with LC), but I don’t get hate for either.
You’re entitled to your opinion TWG… as it would suck if everyone felt the same way about everything, but I think the majority of people would disagree with CS being a better sequel than LC.
As far as why the CS haters can’t get over it… Lucas is still out there. He’s! Still! Out! THERE!! :D
last crusade was terrific, what crack are you on? crystal skull was at least better than Indy 2 wich was horrid. Indy 4’s problem is that it came in way to late and indy’s son was badly written and too angry. Had Shia simply played the same smart alec friendly role he played in transformers and every other movie he’s been in he would have nailed it.
You should have put saw and hangover on that list! U.S. marshals was pretty good I didn’t even know it was a sequel. While I like fast and the furious they’ve gone overboard with those sequels same goes for pirates of the Caribbean.
And “S. Darko” should be included on there,oh god. :P
I *liked* U.S. Marshalls…
(Me too.)
Monty Jack – And I don’t hate US Marshals! We certainly *could* have done a Worst Sequels slideshow and US Marshals never would have made that list. It’s just the degree to which it truly functions as a sequel to “The Fugitive” and what it does or doesn’t gain from Tommy Lee Jones keeping the name of his character from that movie…
-Daniel
Hmmm, Dumb and Dumberer was a prequel, so clearly you’re not opposed to including those on the list…
“Williamson decided not to take on “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer,” (as did stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe) …”
Hmmm, I mean, that would have been difficult to pull off …
Oh, If anyone hasn’t seen I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, run don’t walk to experience the biggest WTF ending since Don’t Look Now before it is spoiled for you.
Baby Geniuses 2. That is all.
Baby Geniuses period
Fun list. I think I agree with everything on it except for Crystal Skull (which wasn’t great, but I thought it was decent enough to justify its existence).
Another one I’d definitely throw on here is City Slickers 2. There are bad sequels that could have been good but went wrong, and then there are those that were doomed to suck because there was nothing there to build a sequel on. City Slickers 2 is a really obnoxious example of the latter type.
One of these days you guys should do a list of the top ten movies that should get a sequel but probably never will.
(My vote on that would be The Incredibles, btw)
Hangover II should definitely take the place of Indy 4 on this list.
Agreed completely.
“(directed by Joe Berlinger, whose work on the “Paradise Lost” trilogy is beyond reproach, it should be noted)”
‘Beyond reproach’?! What’s beyond reproach about spending two documentaries demonizing a weirdo stepfather and not-so-subtly implying his guilt — only to turn around in the third film and say “Oh, disregard that…it’s a different stepfather now.”
This from a series of documentaries ABOUT how people are quick to demonize and blame other people for awful things based on their appearance or demeanor!
All while ignoring the fact that the main kid accused actually had a documented history of violence against people and animals, and was diagnosed as deeply disturbed before any of this ever happened.
I don’t know if Echols is innocent or not, and I don’t really care. But he is now held up to hero worship, when his background clearly shows that he was a violent narcissistic sociopath.
Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was a great Indiana Jones movie, and completely on Par with the rest of the Series. Any critic, or stupid hyper-nostalgic person- instantly loses all respect from me when they say anything otherwise. I could go into detail as to why this is, but I won’t. In order to have a true debate, one must have valid points, which this article does not contain in the case of this film.
And of course…when trying to sound all smart and whatnot, I post sentences with unnecessary capitalization. Awesome.
Dude, Shia labeouf swung through the trees on vines with hundreds of monkeys swinging casually with him, caught up to a speeding car and jumped in… I mean WTF! That one scene alone ruined the whole series for me
Anybody who insists on Crystal Skull being a “Great” movie has absolutely no idea how movies are made. Crystal Skull was a pathetic mess because of the horrible display of exposition within the writing. Each of the other Indiana Jones had backdrops and plenty of actions that carried Indy through his journeys. It’s not about the silly action (hence swinging on vines, which I agree with you DANO) because Temple of Doom clearly has a scene where they jump out of a plane on a water raft and survive. It’s purely about the display of exposition. So don’t pretend DRWCOMICS like you have any idea what you’re talking about, because I live in LA, I work in the movie business and you have no idea what the hell you’re talking about.
CADDYSHACK II is a guilty pleasure of mine. Among other things, it has a couple of solidly funny quotes (see Randy Quaid’s lawyer rant in particular), plus I dig the opening Kenny Loggins track, “Nobody’s Fool”.
I can, however, see why those who worship at the altar of original CADDYSHACK would be displeased by it. It’s not a sequel per sei… just a movie that takes place in the same universe & shares two of the characters (Chevy Chase & gopher puppet). And it’s not as good, quality-wise. But I still dig it.
Scary Movie 2 was the funniest of the bunch IMO. Chris Elliot & David Cross are a blast.
ummm…..Grease 2 anybody?
Its too bad this list doesn’t also include prequels, many many more come to mind such as the Star Wars prequels, the recent The Thing prequel, the Wolverine prequel.
As far as Sequels go one could add Alien Resurrection, completely killed the Alien franchise for a long time.
What about Jaws 2 and 3? What about Jurassic Park 2 and 3? What about Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection? What about Predator 2?
Can we add Star Wars 1, 2 and 3 to this list? Yeah, I guess they are technically prequels, but… And please, now that Disney has the franchise, can we kill 7, 8 and 9 now before they get started???
The reviewers here need to get their pretentious heads out of their asses. Granted, some of these were unnecessary, but there’s absolutely nothing wrong with others. Over-analyzing at it’s best.
monsters university
C’mon, not Naked Gun 33?? Boring, predictable, stupid, shameless, formulaic, unfunny.
The “Romancing the Stone” sequel “Jewel of the Nile” was horrid. Much like Bridget Jones, its whole existence depended on ruining one of the most perfect movie endings ever. And you can add “Major League 2” and “Short Circuit 2” to that list as well. (Plus the latter two were similar to “Speed”, with the chemistry of the original romantic relationship missing.)
“Jewel of the Nile”. Required ruining the best movie ending ever (“Romancing the Stone”). Plus I think you can also add “Major League 2” and “Short Circuit 2” to that list of sequels suffering the lack of the chemistry between the romantic leads that gave the originals so much of their charm.
Grease 2!! How could you forget that travesty!!?
Crystal Skull does not belong on this list. PERIOD.
Replace with it Cars 2 (a mediocre, abomination of a sequel to an already mediocre, abomination first one).
OMG. People remember Crocodile Dundee 3, but not SHORT CIRCUIT 2??!?!?! Shame on the author for forgetting that one that fell so far off the mark of its original.
none of the batman movies past batman returns make the list? cmon. (not a fan of nolans batman either). home alone 2, wishmaster 2, any of the troll movies, any of the leperchaun movies, pet semetary 2, candyman 2 & 3, any of the scream sequels (also responsible for popularizing bland teen movies like I know what you did last summer) all have my vote. The bond movies starting around a view to a kill and never say never (except skyfall and goldeneye). Superman past superman 2 (3,4 and returns awful), terminator past 2. Re-animator 2 and 3 god awful. most of the star trek tng movies except first contact, star trek movies tos past 4.
i thought scary movie 2 was just as hilarious as scary movie 1. SM 3 was ok, 4 sucked. I havent bothered seeing number 5.
Why are star wars 1-3 not on this list?
You do not point out that the Blair Witch Project was, in and of itself, an epic fail that should never have been made – a bunch of kids running around in the woods scaring the crap out of themselves? Please! Also, any and all sequels to the Pirates of the Caribbean – The first film was great, but two more flix based on Johnny Depp playing Johnny Depp? Enough already!
What about ‘The Mummy’ sequels?? Totally ruined the first one. But as a TRUE Indy fan I TOTALLY disagree with you about Indiana Jones, Crystal Skull. OK so the ending was a bit far fetched, but he’s still got it and he married Marion – what could be better than that for a GENUINE Indy fan… you may have upset a few people on that one! Sorry about the rant! ;-)