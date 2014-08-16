15 Outrageous Talk Show Appearances That Went Down In TV Infamy

As we continue to give the late Robin Williams the credit he deserves as a towering comic legend, one title keeps coming up again and again: The Greatest Talk Show Guest Ever. Both Conan O'Brien and Jimmy Fallon have anointed Williams as such, and it's hard to disagree. Williams could turn any stodgy host/guest badinage into an opportunity for dynamite comedy. But who joins him in the history of fantastic talk show appearances? And is anybody as funny as Williams?

In honor of his legacy as the preeminent talk show talker, we've come up with our own list of the best and most outrageous talk show guests. Some are intentionally hilarious, some are just wacky, and others are goons who are fun to ogle in terror. They're all here!