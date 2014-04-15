15 Perfect GIFs of New Variety Star Maya Rudolph

#SNL
04.15.14 4 years ago

All hail NBC for what should be their best decision in months: giving Maya Rudolph her own variety show.

“The Maya Rudolph Show,” a one-hour throwback to classic variety series of yore, stars the “SNL” vet in its first episode May 19. The show could turn into a regular series, and by the looks of the talent appearing on the debut, that seems inevitable. Andy Samberg, Kristen Bell, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Craig Robinson, Sean Hayes, musical guest Janelle Monae, and bandleader Raphael Saadiq will be part of the proceedings. Yes, please. Thank you. 

To celebrate this fantastic news, let's remember that Rudolph is — without question — the most GIF-able comedienne on the planet. Her every face and movement is worthy of its own flipbook. Here are 15 times she was worthy of a kickass GIF. 

