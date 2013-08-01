15 potential awards players still looking for a home

You can hear the machinery clicking to life. We’ve moved into August, meaning the Telluride Film Festival is just four short weeks away. Trailers are landing, festival announcements are filling email inboxes and soon enough the awards season will be in full swing.
As we inch closer, however, there are still a number of films that, at least on paper, would appear to have a lot of awards season potential. Many of them are playing the early fall fests, Toronto in particular, given the market for product at that annual showcase. It’s possible this studio or that decides some added firepower is needed and they go shopping for more Oscar players, but just as many will be scooped up for 2014 release.
With all that in mind, Guy and I have put our heads together to come up with a list of 15 that, at least to our eye, could figure into the race in some way big or small if acquired in a timely fashion. We’ve noted festival players, though in the case of Telluride — as ever — all we can do is guess. So we’ve hung a “maybe” out on a few in that regard.
Click through the gallery below to learn more and tell us what currently homeless film you think could be an awards season player in the comments section.
Pending good reviews, I’m looking forward to You Are Here. And about the Mary Queen of Scots film – could we maybe get some redhaired people to play the Tudors and their cousins?
Great list of some really interesting films, though none of the films look like a major awards player even if they get grabbed by some distributor.
Though I have been curious to know why the two Princess’ film – Diana & Grace of Monaco are not anywhere to be seen on festival circuit. Could it be because they want to avoid the risk of early criticism of any kind ?
Kris/Guy, any thoughts ??
Grace is opening Cannes and Diana is probably available on DVD.
The trailer for MARY Queen of Scots looks AWESOME! [www.youtube.com]
And we have one that has a home, is a very potential awards player but we dont yet know if they will release it this year or not. Any news on the Foxcatcher front?
What about “Winter In The Blood,” James Welch’s debut novel transformed into a beautiful film by Alex and Andrew Smith and shown at the L.A. Film Festival?
Not on my radar at all, but thanks for the tip.
I thought Magnolia was going to release Serena. I wonder why a trailer hasn’t been released yet. The book it’s based on is great. Anyone know anything?
Nope, though they are releasing the documentary Venus and Serena. :)
I am pretty certain that in “Tracks”, Adam Driver is a reporter who meets up with Mia’s character every so often along the course of her trek.
I’m thoroughly convinced that Serena must be Movie 43-horrible if it STILL can’t find traction. How does a film with arguably the most sought after actress/recent Oscar winner and rising actor not find a home by now?
I’m not ready to believe anything about Serena until I’ve seen it for myself. The fact that the film has not found distribution yet is indeed frustrating/strange considering it stars Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, but I know I am very much looking forward to seeing this film. I loved the novel. There are plenty of films that are dreadful and still get distribution so, perhaps there is another reason??. Anyway, Kris I was wondering when you wrote that “Indeed, word on the film has not been good”…does that mean that you have actually spoken to those who HAVE seen the film and did not care for it?. Or, that the fact that there has been no word on the film is not a good thing?. I was a little confused by that sentence, not sure if I understood you correctly. It’s also worth noting that Jennifer Lawrence will be working with Bier for The Rules of Inheritance…proof I suppose that they both enjoyed working with each other…that bodes well.
It means that people who have seen it think it’s dreadful and people involved in front of the camera on it would like it buried so it doesn’t sully other projects. Not naming names there.
Again, that’s just what I’ve HEARD.
Mr. Tapley-So are you claiming that you heard from someone who actually saw the film? Or from someone who themselves heard from someone that they saw the film? It sounds like a game of telephone.
Until someone actually sees it, who knows? Just too much speculation. But nothing is really computing.
My reply disappeared. Sigh. The red flag is HEARD in capital letters.