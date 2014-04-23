15 under-the-radar movies to keep summer 2014 interesting

It's nearly that time of year. The hot months, when popcorn fare tear through the multiplex on the way to massive box office receipts. The result, for most, is a shortlist of must-sees throughout the next couple of months, lists typically dominated by franchise entries, anticipated sequels and high concept spectacle. But as always, there are a number of counter-programming options, if you will, gems – or potential gems – lurking beneath the radar.

With that in mind, a few of us put our heads together to come up with a list of 15 films we'd humbly suggest giving a spin amid the torrent of the usual this summer. Whether they're holdovers from the fall festival circuit looking to spark as something different or indies staking out their own little piece of turf, there's something for everyone on this list. So click through the gallery story below to see what we're thinking!