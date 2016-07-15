Death Star dominates the sky in ‘Rogue One,’ plus brand-new footage from the set!

07.15.16

Star Wars Celebration is in full swing in London, England and that means more new Star Wars news than you can shake a stick at. But we're gonna try. 

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is only a few months from release, so it makes sense the prequel to A New Hope is front-and-center at the Celebration. We already know the plot of the film is to steal the plans to the Death Star. We know they will be successful as Princess Leia will put those plans into R2-D2 before her capture by Darth Vader. But we don't know how the heist went down. We also didn't know WHERE it happened. Until now.

Before the Empire got there, I bet this planet would've made an ideal location for a tropical resort.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

Along with the poster, Lucasfilm also released a compliation reel from the making of Rogue One that includes a TON of new footage. Check it out!

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters on December 16, 2016.

