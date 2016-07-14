Daisy Ridley looks fierce AF in this ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ photo

#Star Wars
07.14.16

As I type, Star Wars Celebration is kicking off in London, England. And while I”m sure there will be juicy tidbits revealed over the next few days to keep Star Wars fans satiated for weeks, Daisy Ridley herself beat the convention to the punch with a single photo.

To celebrate wrapping production on Star Wars: Episode VIII, Ridley shared the following image on her social media pages. Not gonna lie. Seeing Rey wielding a lightsaber will never not make me a little emotional.

I didn”t want to ruin the effect by lightening the photo, but I did crank the brightness in Photoshop to see who”s lightsaber Rey is holding. Based on the position of the buttons and the blue hue, it seems Rey is still in possession of Anakin Skywalker”s blade.

I guess Luke didn't want it back after all. But whether Rey is still training or simply hasn”t made her own yet is unknown. But it does raise the question: what color do you think Rey”s lightsaber will be?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSEpisode VIIILIGHTSABERreyStar Warsstarwarscountdown

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP