18 toons qualify for Best Animated Feature Film, ‘Tintin’ among them

The Academy has announced a list of 18 qualifying titles for this year’s Best Animated Feature Film race. Among the films on the list is Steven Spielberg’s “The Adventures of Tintin,” the sequel “Happy Feet Two” and Disney’s “Mars Needs Moms.”
Those three are significant to note because their use of performance-capture technology left many wondering whether they would make the cut. But qualifying is only half the battle. We can safely assume “Mars Needs Moms” won’t tickle the branch’s fancy, but will bias against the technology still get in the way of the other two during the nominations process if they do become eligible, specifically Spielberg’s hopeful? We’ll see.
Other films submitted include foreign language entry “Alois Nebel” and a film called “Wrinkles,” which is the one out-of-the-blue title, I guess. (This is the first I’ve heard of it.) Singapore foreign hopeful “Tatsumi” was thought to maybe be in the hunt, but I guess not.
(UPDATE: Okay, so it turns out this is the actual list of qualifying films after all, and it’s merely worded strangely. All the films on the list have been approved as animation and will qualify. The press release was worded with the “submissions” language as a caveat that films still set for qualifying runs could fall out if they don’t follow through on that. That’s all. Sorry for the confusion.)
The rest of the list has pretty much been expected for a while now, per our Contenders page. They are, via AMPAS press release:
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Alois Nebel”
“Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked”
“Arthur Christmas”
“Cars 2”
“A Cat in Paris”
“Chico & Rita”
“Gnomeo & Juliet”
“Happy Feet Two”
“Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil”
“Kung Fu Panda 2”
“Mars Needs Moms”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rango”
“Rio”
“The Smurfs”
“Winnie the Pooh”
“Wrinkles”
Per the press release, at least eight eligible animated features must be theatrically released in Los Angeles County within the calendar year for the Best Animated Feature Film category to be activated.
Wondering if, with five nominees, Chico & Rita could nab the not-quite-annual arthouse slot. I don’t think the film’s exactly a stunner, but I can see it impressing certain animators.
I hope so, it’s lovely and nicely produced. It’d be a shame if the slot went to Happy Kung Fu Cars 2. If they could go the extra mile for The Secret of Kells, they might as well vie for this.
As of now, my personal vote goes to Winnie the Pooh, but I’ll bet on Tintin for the win.
I believe Mark Kermode loved Chico and Rita so much, it was one of his top three films last year. Is he alone in his admiration or were there other critics in the UK who lauded it? His rave certainly made me curious for it.
Wrinkes sounds like something to watch out for since it is about the relationship between two elderly men, one in the early stages of alzheimers.
With that said, barring a critical bashing for Happy Feet 2, I’d say the nominees will be:
Tintin
Happy Feet
Puss in Boots
Rango
Winnie the Pooh
Rio will get in before Winnie. Even though Winnie will have hand drawn appeal.
I can’t really see a line-up of five being without a hand-drawn nominee. I guess Chico & Rita would fit the bill as well, but I mean, it’s Pooh! I bet some members of the animation branch were inspired by the Pooh shorts and early Disney and they will love it.
I hope Arthur Christmas or Wrinkles are better than Rio (and the overrated Rango).
FYI, I originally read the release wrong. These are just the submitted titles. I don’t remember there being this extra step of announcing the submissions before the qualifying titles, but anyway, these are still subject to qualification via the rest of the category’s rules.
Cars 2, despite what people think, is automatic. I can’t imagine the Animators not nominating a Pixar movie. (Even still, it’s better than some of the past nominees the category has seen.)
I dunno…the film was mercilessly raked over the coals, and I don’t think the Academy would want to honor a shallow, money-grab sequel from a company that has never stooped to this kind of nonsense before. I predict Cars 2 to be the first un-nominated Pixar movie.
Don’t forget that back then Cars 1 didn’t win – not even for its backup nod in Best Original Song.
I can see a lot of Pixar-loyal animators in the branch still being impressed by the film’s technical virtues.
I think the fact that it’s by Pixar is exactly why it’s going to miss out. People hold them to much higher standards than everyone else, and as such won’t be as forgiving now that they finally made that rare misstep.
Also, few sequels have made the cut for the Best Animated Feature category, and they were both highly successful AND highly acclaimed: Shrek 2 and Toy Story 3.
At 33% on RT, it would be embarrassing if Cars 2 were nominated.
Won’t Winnie the Poo be ruled as too short to qualify?
40 minutes is the minimum for the academy
I would insinuate Spielberg ass licking if the animators back away from their stand on motion capture and nominate Tintin.
Motion capture is not animation. Haddock’s face was animated by Serkis, not by the animator’s artistry, Woody’s face was.
But there’s also this, that apart from the actors, even a mo cap film is fully animated (say the plane, ships, streets in Tintin). So its neither here nor there.
But I definitely see logic in the anti-mo-cap stand of the animators.
Monster House was already nominated before. It’s not like animators don’t know what mo-cap is.
Damn, I was so pissed when Happy Feet beat Monster House. Seriously, Monster House is a wildly underrated film that deserves to be critically reappraised.
I’ll be rooting for the criminally neglected Winnie the Pooh.
Anyway, with the big Hollywood studios cranking out sequels there’s certainly an opportunity for (one of) the little guys to squeeze in there if there are five nominees.
Wait and see Wrinkles being nominated, the film had excellent reviews in Spain according to wickipedia.
Alright, another FYI. Note the update in the copy here. Turns out this IS the list of qualifying titles. All the motion capture stuff passes muster. It was merely a strangely worded press release, allowing for the possibility that films that haven’t had their qualifying runs could still fall out if they don’t follow through on that.
How in the world does Chipmunks and The Smurfs qualify? Granted I haven’t seen either, but how are they different from Transformers or even Rise of The Apes?
Transformers and Planet of the Apes didn’t submit. Nor did Avatar. But if Avatar had, it probably would have qualified.
Avatar would have 100% qualified if it had submitted. But of course they did not submit it for animated.
If a film like Avatar and King Kong would have definitely qualified what was the point of pointing out that mo-cap is not animation in itself? What difference does it make?
By the look of this lackluster list no more than 3 movies truly deserve to be nominated(Tintin :D, Rango and maybe Rio). Somehow, I get the feeling Tintin will be the most critically successful of the bunch and will win this award easily. The academy never fails to award the most critically successful animation, and I doubt they’ll stop now :/
Can someone explain me how to the rules for qualification work? I don’t understand how Tin Tin and The Smurfs passed. Wasn’t mo-cap banned? And just how live action films with animated characters get in?
It wasn’t banned. It was merely clarified that it isn’t in and of itself animation. Smurfs qualifies due to the percentage of animated characters.
OK so how does that clarification affect the qualification process? and as I’m understanding a film like King Kong or Avatar could have easily qualified as an animation if submitted
In a perfect world:
Rango
Chico & Rita
Puss in Boots
A Cat in Paris
With Chico & Rita for the win
Winnie the Pooh
I doubt Chipmunks and Smurfs will qualify. I hope we can have 5 nominees so Winnie The Pooh has a shot for a nod. I’ve seen Chico & Rita and the story is formulaic but I find the animation beautiful plus the music is lovely so I think this one has a shot.
They qualified.
Too bad this pretty much weak year will have 5 nominees and 2010 didn’t. Tangled, Despicable Me and My Dog Tulip would be not only sure nominees but also have a good shot at winning. How To Train Your Dragon and The Ilusionist would propably be locks to win this year.
Regarding the nominations,
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Arthur Christmas”
“Cars 2”
“Chico & Rita”
“Happy Feet Two”
“Kung Fu Panda 2”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rango”
“Rio”
“Winnie the Pooh”
all look like having a shot at the nomination. Rango and probably Tintin are locks. For me, Arthur is in too. One of the last two films nominated will be chosen between Dream Works’ Puss In Boots and Kung Fu Panda. I predict it will pe Panda. And the 5th and last nomination for me is Rio.
For me, ‘Rango’ is the best animated film of the year so far by FAR. I don’t get the love for ‘Rio’, unless your ten or under. It’s very colorful, sure, but ibdont find any single aspect of it to be above mediocre. ‘Cars 2’ looks stunning, but it’s a confused film that takes a turn for the bizarre with it’s spy film plot and wafer thin side story about friendship and acceptance. ‘Rango’ is a gorgeous film, wonderfully animated with incredible character design and fantastic lighting, and the surprisingly hilarious and deep western story was a real treat and a surprise.
I just checked out the trailer of “A Cat in Paris”… And i really loved the animation… Anyone here who can provide a review of the film?
Hope all qualified so that five nominees are possible… I’ll have:
Rango
Winnie the Pooh
Kung Fu Panda 2
Tintin (I’m more excited to see this than War Horse)
Puss in Boots/ Rio/ A Cat in Paris for the last slot…
I really want Kung Fu Panda 2 to be nominated, although I may be the only one who feels passionately about this. In no way do I think it will win, but it’s rare that an animated sequel surpasses its predecessor, and I think this one does. Anyway, I’ll be pissed if Cars 2 gets in over Kung Fu Panda 2, since I think that would be OBVIOUS Pixar favoritism. If they’re going to nominate a sequel, at least let it be one that’s actually good (although it remains to be seen whether or not Happy Feet 2 will live up to the original).
Adventures of Tintin will win this award, I think. The early word of mouth is very positive, and I think it’s the only one that has a good shot at being nominated in other categories (particular score and the sound categories).