Listen: 2 Chainz and Drake tell you ‘No Lie’

2 Chainz has been the hot name featured on a lot of tracks lately, like on Nicki Minaj’s endlessly catchy “Beez in the Trap,” Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music love-in “Mercy” and T.I.’s “Spend It.” Now he’s got a Drake on his side for his first single “No Lie” from his forthcoming full-length album debut.

And, weirdly, Drake seems to dominate much of “No Lie,” as he carries the hook and takes up most of the first half. It’s your typical Drizzy boasts with 2 Chainz’ bobbing, choppy rhymes coming in later on, with his “Thug life, one wife, a mistress and a girlfriend,” along with some fashionable name-drops. It’s a good combo of talents, for where street meets the club.

2 Chainz, aka Tity Boi, seems to take a tip from Rick Ross on the synth lines, giving an impression a spaceship may touch-down in the middle of this seemingly sci-fi soundtrack. This “clean” version plays a lot with the foul English, so it might as well be alien tongue.



“No Lie” — out on digital retailers on May 8 — is the first single from 2 Chainz’ Def Jam debut “Based on a T.R.U. Story,” which goes on sale toward the end of the summer, on Aug. 14. Can’t wait that long? Check out the half-a-dozen mixtapes the MC’s put out over the last five years, or spin some Playaz Club, his duo with Dolla Boy.