2 Chainz makes chart-topping debut on Billboard 200

2 Chainz makes a stellar debut on the Billboard 200 chart this week with his first album hitting No. 1.

The rapper’s debut album, “Based on a T.R.U. Story,” premiered at No. 1 on the chart, selling 147,000 copies. That’s enough to push the compilation “Now 43” from the top spot. That album comes in at No. 2 after selling another 75,000 (down 32%).

Likewise, Rick Ross’ “God Forgives, I Don’t” dropped from No. 2 to No. 3.

Making a debut in the No. 4 spot is “Mighty Death Pop,” from long-running rap duo Insane Clown Posse. Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent Jay just can’t seem to crack the top 3; both 2009’s “Bang! Pow! Boom!” and 1999’s “The Amazing Jeckel Brothers” debuted at No 4 without advancing further.

The top 5 is rounded out by, appropriately, Maroon 5’s “Overexposed,” which jumped 6 spots after moving 36,000 units, with help from from an Amazon MP3 promotion which priced it at only $3.99.

Justin Bieber’s “Believe” and One Direction’s “Up All Night” both moved up one spot, to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

At No. 8, Adele’s “21” is enjoying its 78th straight week in the top ten, joining such rarified blockbuster company as Def Leppard’s “Hysteria” and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Zac Brown Band’s “Uncaged” (25,000 sold; down 20%) and Yellowcard’s “Southern Air” (debuting with 23,000

sold) round out the top ten.

Generally, album sales were up 6% from last week, but down 2% compared with the same week last year.