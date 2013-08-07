Watch: 2 new ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ promos introduce Skye and give a rundown of the team

(CBR) The first live action TV series from Marvel Television may not debut until September 24, but that’s not stopping a flood of previews from hitting the airwaves. Aside from the barrage of commercials being broadcast for the new “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” series, the company today released two new online promos to help acclimate fans new and old to the new characters in the series. Aside from a general sizzle reel seen through the eyes of computer hacker Skye, one of the spots features actor Clark Gregg utilize his Agent Coulson deadpan while describing the skills of each new team member. Check both promos out, and stay tuned to CBR News for more on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

