20 Biggest Stars expected at Comic-Con 2012: Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Kristen Stewart

#Jamie Foxx #Quentin Tarantino #Mila Kunis #Robert Downey Jr. #Matt Damon #Kevin Bacon #Joss Whedon #Bryan Cranston #Community
07.01.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Each year, the massive San Diego Comic-Con (taking place this year from July 11-15) draws some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. We picked the 20 hottest names promoting upcoming films and TV shows at the 2012 event. Many of the celeb appearances are confirmed, while others will be determined later (some stars may even make a “surprise” visit). Meanwhile, some of the names that are expected to be at the Con didn’t quite make our list this year; Taylor Lautner’s box office flop “Abduction” damaged his non-“Twilight” value, while Colin Farrell really needs a hit starring vehicle — maybe “Total Recall” — to put him back on track. And when it comes to the ladies of “Total Recall,” Beckinsale beats Biel everytime.

Which stars are you most excited to see at Comic-Con? Who did we miss? Check out the photos below and sound off in the comments section.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jamie Foxx#Quentin Tarantino#Mila Kunis#Robert Downey Jr.#Matt Damon#Kevin Bacon#Joss Whedon#Bryan Cranston#Community
TAGSANNA PAQUINBruce WillisBryan CranstonComicCon 2012CommunityJamie FoxxJODIE FOSTERJoseph GordonLevittJoss WhedonKATE BECKINSALEkevin baconLEA MICHELEmatt damonMILA KUNISquentin tarantinoROBERT DOWNEY JR.STEPHEN MOYER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP