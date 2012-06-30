20 Biggest Stars expected at Comic-Con 2012: Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Kristen Stewart

Each year, the massive San Diego Comic-Con (taking place this year from July 11-15) draws some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. We picked the 20 hottest names promoting upcoming films and TV shows at the 2012 event. Many of the celeb appearances are confirmed, while others will be determined later (some stars may even make a “surprise” visit). Meanwhile, some of the names that are expected to be at the Con didn’t quite make our list this year; Taylor Lautner’s box office flop “Abduction” damaged his non-“Twilight” value, while Colin Farrell really needs a hit starring vehicle — maybe “Total Recall” — to put him back on track. And when it comes to the ladies of “Total Recall,” Beckinsale beats Biel everytime.
Ah, more proof that the kids think movies began with the Tobey Maguire Spiderman. Before Firefly, Dollhouse and the Avengers, Joss Whedon was coming to CC to promote a little series called Buffy the Vampire Slayer, without which he wouldn’t have the career he has today.
I must insist that Robert Downey Jr. is NOT the king of Comic-Con. With all due respect, Stan Lee is. When he passes on the crown, it will be inherited by Joss Whedon because Whedon doesn’t just make movies. He actually WRITES several comic book lines, thereby covering most of the media areas featured at Comic-Con. Probably the only area he hasn’t had a direct hand in is merchandising. If that’s not true, please correct me because my children are PISSED that Black Widow/Scarlett Johansson is not featured on about 90% of the AVENGERS merchandise on sale.