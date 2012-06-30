20 Biggest Stars expected at Comic-Con 2012: Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Kristen Stewart

Each year, the massive San Diego Comic-Con (taking place this year from July 11-15) draws some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. We picked the 20 hottest names promoting upcoming films and TV shows at the 2012 event. Many of the celeb appearances are confirmed, while others will be determined later (some stars may even make a “surprise” visit). Meanwhile, some of the names that are expected to be at the Con didn’t quite make our list this year; Taylor Lautner’s box office flop “Abduction” damaged his non-“Twilight” value, while Colin Farrell really needs a hit starring vehicle — maybe “Total Recall” — to put him back on track. And when it comes to the ladies of “Total Recall,” Beckinsale beats Biel everytime.

