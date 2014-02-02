20 hilarious tweets about Super Bowl XLVIII: Steve Martin, Mindy Kaling, Patton Oswalt

For football fans, this year’s Super Bowl was a depressing snooze. For comedy fans, it provided a treasure trove of material for some of the funniest people on Twitter. Here’s a roundup of the best tweets (and one Facebook post) from tonight’s blowout. Admit it: you should’ve just stuck with the Puppy Bowl.

Denver could tie it up here with a rule change. – Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) February 3, 2014

After Seahawks win, I hope Richard Sherman makes Malcolm X sound like Bambi & then Macklemore hops on his shoulders & they ascend to heaven. – rob delaney (@robdelaney) February 2, 2014

Is it weird to say, I wish Bruno Mars was my son – Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 3, 2014

No spoilers for Superbowl XLVIII. I’m only halfway through Superbowl XXII. – Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 2, 2014

I wish GG Allin had lived long enough to license “I Kill Everything I Fuck” for a Doritos ad. #SuperBowl – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 3, 2014

It’s cool to see Bruno Mars perform a medley of all his songs I don’t know. – Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 3, 2014

This game is so sad I feel like I read about in an open letter by Dylan Farrow. #SuperBowl – Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) February 3, 2014

Uncle Rico FINALLY made it to big football game! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/8tMw9r4Fs8 – Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) February 3, 2014

My Super Bowl tradition? Watching the game at a Hampton Inn with a drifter. – Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) February 1, 2014

I will only be excited about the Super Bowl halftime show when ZZ Top opens for ACDC who opens Van Halen who plays Eruption for 30 minutes. – Scotty (@MarylandMudflap) February 2, 2014

Today is about drinking domestic beers, screaming at your TV and eating hot wings non-stop until you’re shitting blood. #USA #SuperBowl – Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) February 2, 2014

I missed the beginning of the game. Just settling in. Who has scored the most hockey balls? – Jon Wurster (@jonwurster) February 2, 2014

I’m at a Superbowl party with the Papa John’s guy and he is being a dick to my whole family and my kids – Rob Huebel (@robhuebel) February 3, 2014

“Sell out”? As if Bob Dylan is even with it enough to realize he was in a car commercial. – Eli Braden (@EliBraden) February 3, 2014

Weird that Crispin Glover was playing guitar for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. – LBJohnson (@ladybirdj) February 3, 2014

I’m sure Beyoncé is kicking herself for not opening on a drum solo last year. — Vanessa Ramos (@thatRamosgirl) February 3, 2014

Man the Broncos are going to be so pissed when they find out the Super Bowl is today. – Robin McCauley (@RobinMcCauley) February 3, 2014

Learning a lot about my self and the human existence from cars tonight. – Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) February 3, 2014

Bruno Mars is the sex; Red Hot Chili Peppers are the STD. – Nick Holmes (@narcissusholmes) February 3, 2014

You know what they say, Offense wins Super Bowls. – RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) February 3, 2014

It”s so much more fun to watch FOX when it”s someone else being blitzed & sacked! #SuperBowl – Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 3, 2014

