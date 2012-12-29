20 Most Anticipated albums of 2013: Lady Gaga, Eminem, Katy Perry

2013 is just around the corner and with it comes a slew of new releases from music legends and new stars alike. HitFix thought it was a good time to put together our list of the 20 most anticipated albums of 2013, including upcoming releases from Lady Gaga, Eminem, Katy Perry, Tim McGraw, Azealia Banks, Phoenix, Paramore, and many more.
Where’s My Bloody Valentine? They just announced they finally finished a new album that was just mastered. Their new record is far more important than the rest of these pop jabronis and some has-been rapper who had lost relevancy 15 years ago.
Eminem is hardly a has-been, he’s still a better rapper than most out there today. That said, My Bloody Valentine is clearly the most important release of 2013. If it actually comes out.
Ur an idiot my bloody valentine is such a juvenile band. At least eminem makes music that is relatable for almost anyone. So stfu if you know nothing about rap or hip hop
@Dave-I wasn’t referring to Eminem. I was talking about the guy whose 99% of fans were high heels. Eminem still has it.
@Jesse-You obviously have no taste at all so thank you for your irrelevant opinion jabroni.
lmfao are you serious? WHO??? You really excepted this irrelevant band to be on the anticipated list?
ah cool, wasn’t sure which rapper you were referring to. anyway I’d love for My Bloody Valentine to be on a list like this, but they’re most likely going to fly under the radar until they actually release the new album, and even then they’ll probably continue flying under the radar since it’s been 20+ years since Loveless. It is a shame some retards think of MBV as irrelevant though
@Ricardo-They have more relevance to music than any of the bullshit you and your boyfriend Alberto del Rio listens to.
@Steven Flores My Bloody Valentine sucks big time. Lady Gaga’s new album is far more important than those talentless fucks.
@Brian-Oh please. Lady Gaga is nothing more than a wannabe version of Grace Jones. If Wendy O. Williams was still alive, she would see Lady Gaga and rape her to the point where Gaga will end her career for good and admit that everything she does is a bunch of bullshit.
I know your not talking about eminem … He never fell off – never will . Your dissing eminem but waiting for MCR new album ? You need to re-evaluate your life !
Not relevent? F@$&! U dumb ass
You dont no shiznit mother fucker
Eminem is clearly the most inportant release more are waiting for his than any other
Miley Cryrus doesn’t deserve this. My Bloody Valentine is far above her. As for Eminem, I’m personally very excited.
The only albums I’m looking forward to for 2013 are Pura Vida Conspiracy by Gogol Bordello, Oddfellows by Tomahawk and Nanobots by They Might Be Giants.
I’m really looking forward to Sick Puppies new album!
They’re releasing a new album!?!?
no queens of the stone age??? are you insane?
Where’s the new Beyoncé or the new M.I.A. release on the list? Kelis and Erykah Badu drop in 2013 also.
Not that I’m surprised it didn’t make the list, but Liam Gallagher’s Beady Eye sophomore album also comes out. Their debut was quite good and they’ve stepped up production with TV on Radio producer Dave Sitek. It’s my most looked forward to album.
Plus he’s still the best lead singer around.
I’m waiting for Michael Buble’s new release in the spring. It’s about time!
Where the fuck is M.I.A.? Oh and fuck Lady Gaga. Anyone with a brain knows her album will suck like BTW. She put all her limited eggs in one basket with Fame Monster.
@MU Fuck you and fuck M.I.A !! Who the fuck cares about that talentless hack??? Anyone with a brain knows that her new album will suck like all of her albums. She put all her limited eggs in one basket with Kala. Anyone with a brain knows that Lady Gaga’s new album will be amazing. It will be the best album of 2013.
Brian you should do your bloody homework and actually start to listen to MUSIC instead of thinking that the failed hocus pocus show that Lady Gaga is trying put out there is of relevance in revolutionary music. That soft matter in your skull isn’t working properly if you say M.I.A. her music sucks and Lady Gaga’s music is good.. M.I.A. has been receiving critically acclaim for her album Kala from people that have much more knowledge about the necessity of quality and diversity in music then you will probably have. If you’re a little monster… then go ahead and continue wasting your time
Definitely waiting for My Bloody Valentine and Eminem album, hated Gaga’s last album but her next one sounds promising. Where’s Indicud though? Cudi’s been on a role
WTF, You hated Gaga’s Born This Way album??? you can’t be serious. It’s her best album yet. you’re gonna love her next album. It sounds amazing.
Besides the new Beady Eye album, yes the new Kid Cudi album should be phenomenal along with the follow up to Deltron 3030 from Del, Dan the Automator and Kid Koala. Those two rap albums are destined to be much better than Eminem.
Depeche Mode
The album of cover songs that The Replacements is putting out
Arcade Fire
@Dave My Bloody Valentine “is clearly the most important release of 2013”?????? LMFAO! You’re joking right??? Lady Gaga’s new album is clearly the most important release of 2013.
not sure why I’m arguing since Lady Gaga’s album will probably have hundreds of millions of listeners and the new MBV will have less than half of that, but you’re talking some mad smack son. and ignoring MBV for a minute, I can think of at least five albums coming out this year that will be better than Lady Gaga
50 cent
I CAN’T WAIT FOR Eminem’s NEW ALBUM!
Excuse me but why is Katy Perry, Lady kookoo and Miley Cyrus (!) in the list of most anticipated albums of 2013, while the one that has such refreshing talents and diverse taste in music as JANELLE MONAE is not? An absolute disgrace, but then again it confirms that the commercial music industry has totally lost it when it comes to quality music.
Mark my words however, The Archandroid by Janelle Monae was considered as one of the best album of 2010, by both music critics and lovers of quality music alike, and so will The Electric Lady in 2013.
Katy Perry is awesome. I don’t even have a clue as to who Janelle Monae is. Katy Perry broke a record with one album. She is incredible. Take your butt hurt ass away from here.
You’re so right
Your choice of mediocrity : [www.metacritic.com]
Against my choice of excellence: [www.metacritic.com]
It doesn’t matter whose more known, it matters which music is more daring, unique sounding and creative.
But I don’t blame you for your ignorance.. must have something to do with the people you hang around with, the way you’ve been raised or just your will to follow trends and look no further ;)
I’m looking forward to Joe Budden album “No Love Lost” coming out. Guess I’m the only one lol
Lol u not the only one… I’m waiting for it aswell..
#Shady2.0
You missed andy mineo’s heros for sale and lecrae’s church clothes vol 2
The most anticipated album of the year is without a doubt Em’s, any fan of music with half a brain cell could tell you he’s a lyrical genius. He’s had university professors write papers on his skill and how complex his rhymes are. He takes shit to a whole new level and executes every verse with a deadly sting that can’t be matched by any pathetic excuse for an artist put out there today. Shady records is a label that stands high above all with back bones like interscope and aftermath it makes him untouchable and therefore able to unleash his expertly trained hip hop assassins onto the world for years to come.
I was skimming the comments and as far as I can tell your the only one here with a brain.
Eminems music is Some of the greatest stuff the world has seen.
Eminem deserves to be mentioned with people such as Elvis, The Beatles, and Micheal Jackson. Some of the biggest people in music history, and Eminem is up there with them.
Why is that guy Lady Gaga Up there,,, Really???
this should be titled most over hyped albulms of 2013 (excluding eminem) gaga and katy perry can eat a cold bowl of dick
R u retard
Hahahaha I agree with the first dude lmfao
cant wait to see what em drops. I hope he keeps going at illuminate
cant wait to see what Em drops. hopfully he keeps going @ the illuminate..
KATY PERRY WILL ROCK 2013 :))
Who honestly cares about my bloody valentine? like that is such a terrible band. that had maybe 2 good songs.
What about Cher? She is bigger than all these artists and you didn’t mention Cher? Half these artists I have never even heard of …
Dors anyone know what emeinem’s new album is called?
Who’s Cher?
Im looking forward to Cody Simpson, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Austin Mahone, Katy Perry, One Direction, Jonas Brothers, and Miley Cyrus.