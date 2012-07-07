Hollywood studios have a habit of announcing big, ambitious projects only to then send them into limbo. We thought we’d check in on the status of a few long-promised films. Whether it’s an anticipated sequel (“Ghostbusters 3,” “Kill Bill Vol. 3”), an adaptation of popular source material (“The Flash,” “Ant-Man”), a TV transfer (“24,” “Arrested Development”) or a remake (“Logan’s Run,” “Akira”), there are dozens — if not hundreds — of titles that could appear on this list. We’ve narrowed it down to 20. Are you holding your breath for any of these films? Or is it time to move on? Sound off in the comments section.
Check out our list below:
20 Movies we’re still waiting for: ‘Akira,’ ’24,’ ‘Blade Runner 2’ and more
I kind of hope Logan’s Run fizzles out. I just rewatched it the other day and it’s perfect as is. Not only that, but no one is going to be able to replace Jenny Agutter in that role. She played it with absolutely no cynicism and I honestly don’t think any of today’s younger actresses ever understand the concept :p
After Prometheus, I’m actually much more apprehensive about a Blade Runner film. Not because I lack faith in Ridley’s visuals, but due to the fact that a GREAT script has to exist before he films, as he simply is not good at making more of the material than exists on the page.
Ridley, as numerous interviews have demonstrated time and again, is not a great director of actors. The great films in his repertoire have been so because the script or the casting saved him. In Alien, it was both. In Gladiator, Crowe nailed it. Blade Runner was a flop at its release and has come to be appreciated for its visuals and influence on other films more than anything else.
The fear I have is that a sequel will have little, if anything, to say. Prometheus was a visual feast, but the script was a mess. I just hope the BR writers are better than Lindelof.
With the exception of TV shows, cartoons, and comic books—I’m glad none of the feature film based sequels, remakes, reboots, prequels have come to pass. Money should be spent re-mastering the original movies with the kind of effort reserved for The Wizard of Oz and Gone With The Wind.
If anyone is waiting for Akira you should be slapped. Hopefully, a live action version is never made, especially one fueled by Hollywood.
They already more or less made a real life Akira….it was called Chronicles, complete with hospital breakout scene lol. The movie was awesome no need for real life akira reboot.
agree!
I concour
Still waiting for:
The Subtle Knife
The Amber Spyglass
The Neverending Story (Complete)
The Talisman (King/Straub)
The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon
The Dark Tower Series
Dune remake and its sequels
Guillermo del Toro’s 3993
Call me old-school, but what about a Rydell High Reunion for Grease? Two bombed and sucked(an implosion grenade??)– however, No one can deny the magic of Sandi, Dany and Rizzo!
Buffy TVS movie- I’d love to know the fallout literally of an entire city falling into the hell mouth. Sides I would love to see the one liners Joss could come up with mocking Twilight.
A remake of Soylent Green would be nice.
Veronica Mars- has been teased for YEARS with no outcome.
Roswell- so they all ran away and Liz and Max married- what else? Sorry too many questions and not enough answers for that ending.
I’m still waiting for the long ago promised Samurai Jack movie.
Arrested Development has posted pics from the writing room (from Ron Howard, no less!) and Bateman says they start shooting in 4 weeks. That’s more likely. Google a bit, is happening.
If they won’t bring back the T.V. series, I think they could at least give us a film version of Legend of the Seeker. This cult classic of a show deserves it, and it would be a huge hit!
I think it’s time for a big budget Tarzan reboot. Ancient lost cities and civilizations, Amazons…the possibilities are endless. I’m talking a Conan type here… just no cute chimps.
I’m waiting for some producer to buy my screenplay for, “Food of the G-d’s” part three; The Children of the G-d’s. They also might look into my follow up, Hitler in the Cupboard.
If Preacher managed to scare HBO away I can’t imagine any mainstream studio approaching it.
still waiting for Dune, X-Files 3, 28 Months Later, Metal Gear, proper Vampire Lestat Hellblazer and Hellraiser. I know there are plenty out there who were disappointed with either the new Halloweens, Friday the 13, or Nightmare on Elm Street, but at least they made it to theaters, There’s no excuse for most of Hellraiser’s sequels, especially the straight to dvd ones the like to make these days. Think about it like cleaning an aquarium! you don’t want a bunch of stinky water, you want the fish to thrive.
btw, I liked Prometheus, and look forward to the extended cut and sequels as well as the new Blade Runner. Many of Scott’s movies have suffered from having multiple cuts, but they get better with time i suppose.
Thundercats movie, Puppet Master 3D, the Goonies 2, Weird Science reboot, and Legend of Zelda Movie just to name a few (I’m serious about at least 2 of these).
VERONICA MARS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ghost in the Shell!
they forgot “entourage” as a movie, but I have really high hope! a lot are waiting for that btw
Soylent green.
How about an updated Soylent green? Who’s with me?
soylent green is people!!!!
I agree, long overdo. Or we could just wait a couple of years and we will be living it.
Write a comment…OK seriously they want to make a 24 movie with 30 million? That’s a joke it would be a blockbuster. I say throw at least 100 million into it and make it INSANE as well as good like Die Hard 4. 24 needs a movie fast and the fact that they are fighting over 30-40 million then its in real trouble considering what studios throw into established IP’s these days. Unless that’s just production and they throw 50mil in marketing.
neuromancer….
hey Hollywood, try writing something original … won’t see any of these if they make ’em
Hello ? While some of the 20 listed are intriguing, I have just ONE question.
When the hell are we going to see Capt. Aubrey’s ass back on the HMS Surprise ?
I’ve always thought, especially after all the legal mess the TV series was in, that The Bionic Man would make a hell of a movie. The astronaut, story, superhero stuff…but I don’t think it’s in the works or serious plans.
These are mostly spent franchises and tired out genera. Jurassic Park 4? just feed me to the raptors, please! And does EVERY damn comic now HAVE to be a movie? Lets admit that some were just crappy spin-offs of spin-offs of spin-offs.
A notable 70s dystopic sci-fi absent from your list is Soylent Green. I heard rumours of a remake. I wouldn’t be surprised if Monsanto bought the film rights and put it in the deep freeze for being a bit too close to reality. Cracker anyone?
I would love to see a great deal of the films you guys mentioned hit the big screen. However i have a few glarring omissions from your list, “Black Panther”, “Dr, Strange”, & “Justice League”.