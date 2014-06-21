20 stars we want to see at Comic-Con 2014: Kevin Hart, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt

06.21.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

Comic-Con 2014 is just around the corner and that means big stars are heading down to San Diego.  Last year the venerable genre event had arguably more famous faces on hand than ever before. Granted, the entire cast of “X-Men: Days of Future Past” flying in helped (three Oscar winners and three other nominees among that group people), but Sandra Bullock (“Gravity”), Harrison Ford (“Ender's Game”), Jennifer Lawrence and the “Catching Fire” crew, Peter Dinklage and the “Game of Thrones” cast, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Vin Diesel, Andrew Garfield, the “Walking Dead” cast and, oh yeah, Metallica made the four-day fest somewhat historic.

2015 is shaping up as thought it may rival its predecessor.  There is always the chance that Marvel will bring the mighty “Avengers” cast back to energize the Comic-Con for next May's “Age of Ultron,” Sony Pictures may have a “Sinister Six” to reveal, a “Lost” reunion could be in the works and Warner Bros. may introduce the “Justice League” to the world.  Plus, there are a ton of other panels that could find some of your favorite stars returning or visiting Comic-Con for the first time.

With all that in mind, check out the embedded gallery for 20 stars we'd be incredibly excited to see gracing the stages at Comic-Con this year.

Are you heading to Comic-Con next month? Is there a movie or TV panel you're most interested in hearing about? Let us know in the comments section.

