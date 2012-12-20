20 Worst Films of 2012

12.21.12 6 years ago 118 Comments

With all the fawning end-of-the-year kudos currently circulating, it’s easy to forget that a sizable number of actual bad movies came out in 2012. Well, consider this a refresher.

From failed blockbuster tentpoles (“Battleship”) to would-be hilarious comedies (“The Watch”) to lame scare-challenged horror flicks (“The Apparition”) to…uh, well, pretty much anything involving Tyler Perry, there’s no doubt that the last 366 days have come with a heaping helping of truly heinous cinematic stinkers.

So what better time for an accounting of the year’s most outrageous big-screen abominations than on the eve of the coming apocalypse? You’re gonna have to make peace with the end of the world somehow – might as well do it by reminding yourself of just how bad things can get at the local multiplex.

Check out our selections for the 20 worst movies of 2012 in the gallery below, then share some of your own picks in the comments.

Around The Web

TAGSALEX CROSSBattleshipDario Argentos Dracula 3DGhost Rider: Spirit of VengeancePEOPLE LIKE USPIRANHA 3DDResident Evil: RetributionTHE APPARITIONThe WatchTHIS MEANS WARTOTAL RECALLtyler perrys good deedsWHAT TO EXPECT WHEN YOU'RE EXPECTINGWorst Films of 2012Worst movies of 2012

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP