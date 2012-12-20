20 Worst Films of 2012

With all the fawning end-of-the-year kudos currently circulating, it’s easy to forget that a sizable number of actual bad movies came out in 2012. Well, consider this a refresher.
From failed blockbuster tentpoles (“Battleship”) to would-be hilarious comedies (“The Watch”) to lame scare-challenged horror flicks (“The Apparition”) to…uh, well, pretty much anything involving Tyler Perry, there’s no doubt that the last 366 days have come with a heaping helping of truly heinous cinematic stinkers.
So what better time for an accounting of the year’s most outrageous big-screen abominations than on the eve of the coming apocalypse? You’re gonna have to make peace with the end of the world somehow – might as well do it by reminding yourself of just how bad things can get at the local multiplex.
Check out our selections for the 20 worst movies of 2012 in the gallery below, then share some of your own picks in the comments.
I suppose there are a few reasons why a film would end up on the worst of the year. A movie I just watched , Total Recall, did in fact turn out a little boring. However, boring would never ever be a reason in my book to place it on the top 20 worst of the year. It wasn’t filled with acting that will win any razzie awards. The directing didn’t give me a headache. In a year that gave us, That’s my Boy , I say you judge Total Recall too harshly……… Oh and This Means War had everyone in the theatre laughing. They could have dropped the government job shtick but if nothing else it was good to see Hardy and Pine laugh and having fun. Which Hardy in Lawless and Pine in the ultra-serious Trek 2 , doesn’t look like they are having much of…
I didn’t really find Total Recall all that boring. I found it to be slightly more believable and entertaining than the original.
What’s with the Chris Pine hats??
Hate not hats…damn autocorrect.
I’d like to buy a Chris Pine hat. How much?
So you have any Chris Oak? I`m building a table.
it’s because no talent ass-clowns love to hate
and btw, loved Pine in Smokin Aces, just workin Ben’s mouth like a lil puppet
Except Star Trek, his filmography is mediocre.
For once, it’s refreshing not to see Prometheus on a worst film list. Sure it wasn’t great, the story suffers from bad logic and motive, and it’s not the film we were hoping to get. Put all that aside and you have an entertaining movie.
Yeah I was quite surprised. It was also refreshing to not see John Carter on the list. Most list tend to confuse “box office bomb” with the actual quality of the movie. And a lot of negative reviews seemed to be concerned with the budget rather than the actual quality of the movie.
Most of the people I showed it to loved the movie, the ones who didn’t absolutely love the movie thought it was decent at the very least.
“you can’t simply throw immensely talented, charismatic stars (and Chris Pine) into one shot and immediately expect sparks to fly.”
I howled when reading this. Apparently Pine’s lousy in roles other than James T. Kirk then?
I don’t get the hatred either. He is a great James T. Kirk, showed his talent before Star Trek with series gigs and the underrated „Carriers“. He just seems to make not the best movie choices aside from ST. Nevertheless „People Like Us“ wasn’t as bad as they make it out to be here.
Not sure what to think about him playing Jack Ryan (or choosing this role or if there needs to another Jack Ryan movie at all) but let’s see.
Maybe someone just doesn’t like his pretty handsome face. He seems like a decent guy who is not always all over the place in an attention-seeking-call-the-paps-manner and gives articulate, charming interviews.
Battleship actually wasn’t as horrible as I expected. It wasn’t GOOD by any stretch of the word, but aside from the “hilarious” opening scene with Taylor Kitsch breaking into a convenience store to steal a burrito, it never devolved into the irritating overkill of the Transformers movies. It was dull, but not offensively awful.
I loved battleship! Although I went into the movie with the lowest of expectations because how can u make a movie based ( obviously very loosely) on that kids game and there be anything to it, plot or otherwise. I was very impressed with even Rhianna. The one that let me down the most was Immortals as I expected a “300” like film with mickey rourke to be a barbaric visual masterpiece. Turns out it was just barbaric and not enuff of that.
I just sat through “Anna Karinina”. What a stinker! I’ve seen a tree act better than Kiera Knightly. How did she get to be a movie star? Dont answer that!!!!
Man, you don’t have the slightest idea of writing the names correctly, illiterate!!!
You’ve insulted someone’s spelling with poor grammar. I am embarrassed fror you.
Hoisted by own petard. Youch!
Why no mission impossible III or IV, whatever, the last one…
That movie is pure SHIT, it’s hollywood shitting in your face while you watch it. The entire franchise is bullcrap but oh man, this movie is just pure dookie. Well I guess what most people want, car explosions, scientologists hanging of buildings, you know that shit.
because Mission Impossible 4 is from last year
LMAO! Yea, Ghost Protocol came out last year. I’ve been on the fence about that film since I saw it in theaters last year and rented it twice at RedBox to confirm my feelings on it. I do NOT like Ghost Protocol. Love the title, though
Mission Impossible 4 was great. 94% on Rotten T.
Mission Impossible 4 was one of the best reviewed movies the of 2011 so no way would it be on a worst list. You sound like some kind of Tom Cruise hater and so you just like to bash the movie because of that. The majority of people liked that movie because it was fun, great action and was made very well.
In the Watch, it should be Ayoade not Ayodade
i just couldnt sit back and allow this one to stand. “total recall” was pretty awesome in my opinion. it had everything a great wwe show would include; action, intrigue, suspense, drama, adventure, sex and comedy.
i didnt find it the least bit boring or dull. in fact, i have it on dvd and still watch it occasionally. to each his own i guess. if you havent seen it id recommend running out the getting it if you like non stop action and great special effects.
Prometheus, despite all the problems (which I admit there were, I’m no blind fangirl), was still a way better film than Total Recall. Way better.
To each their own and all, I’m sure someone in the world just LOVED “A Thousand Words”, or any of the films included in this list, but that doesn’t make it “cool”, it makes it more a “guilty pleasure”.
Total recall was freaking great
people like us was a great movie, I almost cried at the end.
Worst movie is basically any comedy or pretentious artsy flick that Rotten Tomatoes drooled over.
Worst movie is any comedy or pretentious Oscar bait flick that Rotten Tomatoes drooled over. Best is Dark Knight Rises. Not that silly Avengers kid’s movie.
Dark Knight Rises sucked. Marvel at least has their shit together with making good movies.
Um Avengers was garbage. Dark Knight Rises was a masterpiece and all-around great film-making. The Marvel movies are cheesy comic-book shlock with zero substance. I liked Avengers better when it was called Transformers 3. Of course, angry internet nerds love anything Whedon pumps out.
Do not agree on Dark Knight Rises. That wasn’t a good movie. The Avenger was blah as well.
The dark knight rises was a bloated, pretentious, boring pile of crap. I don’t know how one in good conscience could consider that plot-hole filled, dull excuse for a superhero film the best film of the year, let alone a good film at all. The Avengers on the other hand was a stellar film that stayed true to the source material and didn’t forget its humor. That was one of ther year’s best. I’ll take “silly kid stuff” over forgettable, vapid, “adult” superhero films anyday. Just because nolan directed it doesn’t make it good. And just because a superhero film isn’t dark or gritty doesn’t make it bad. Both aforementioned movies proved that this year.
Why do people insist that one is better than the other. Is it not possible to like both? I do. I think both films were awesome in different ways. And I could watch both of them over and over and over again.
To try to compare The Dark Knight Rises (apples) and The Avengers (oranges) is kinda ridiculous. …so is saying one of those films “sucks”.
They were both vastly different and I, being NOT a close-minded & whiny fangirl, could easily appreciate the both for what they were…
The Avengers was, by far, the “Best Summer Blockbuster” and it accomplished many things, primarily comfortably & successfully merging that many “star characters” into one movie from, essentially, 6 movies. Never been done before, mad success as that was an awesome “Superhero film” from start to finish.
The Dark Knight Rises? Well, a pretentious douche could probably feel happy about claling it “pretentious”, but adding gravitas to the genre of “Superhero Films” like Nolan & Co. did was a genius choice.
…and perfect for Batman, as he is JUST “The World’s Greatest Detective” and not a “superhero”. If you were looking for Batman to be like the older ones, which it never should have been (too comical, like the old-school live-action tv show, which is NOT THE CHARACTER), then you don’t have a clue what & who Batman is.
There have been a lot of parallels between Nolan’s Batman Trilogy and real life, which is PERFECT for the character. It was one of the best of the year as it merged “fantasy kid’s stuff” into real life perfectly.
If you can’t appreciate & respect these two vastly different, yet equally awesome, films for what they are, then you’re missing the point and probably just some little fangirl who doesn’t even have the background to know wtf you’re talking about.
I do, I’m in my 30’s and grew up w/ all of this stuff on film and on page before your parents even started to practice making most of you.
I sincerely hope the 20 worst films were never released.
I sincerely hope the 20 worst movies were never released.
worst film “Ted”
You have no taste in comedy and you are not there target audience
Oh, a cute teddy bear turns out to be a vulgar letch. Hilarity ensues. Real original and funny. /endsarcasm It killed me that Mark Walberg got involved with this dreck (although the scene where he’s rattling off women’s names is pretty impressive).
BY FAR not the worst movie Mark Wahlberg has ever been in. Seriously.
Ever heard of “The Other Guys, The Italian Job, Max Payne, THE HAPPENING”?!?!?!?!?! If you don’t have the sense to say, “The Happening was so terrible that it made Ted look like it was genius passed down from Heaven”, then you shouldn’t be talking.
Not that big of a fan of Ted, but I’d rather see a STAGE PRODUCTION of that movie than even 1/4 of The Happening, or any of the others I mentioned, really.
For a “far out there” movie, Ted pretty much delivered. Way worse you could’ve wasted money on, including literally every one of those in this list, even the one w/ Ashley Greene’s FREAKISHLY FINE ass in it! lol
Where is PROJECT X on that list? That surprisingly unfunny love letter for dangerous douchebag behaviour in the name of “earning your school mates respect” has a good chance of becoming my most hated movie of the decade!
Seriously? you’re overthinking that movie haaaaaardcoooore. It did what films like Superbad have failed to do in the last decade or so…
It didn’t suck.
Not young, not old, just thought it was at least entertaining while people hailing Superbad to be more than it was (mostly a crappy love story between two dweebs) made no sense whatsoever.
Drew, I am surprised that you did not include “The Divide” anywhere, as it inspired you to write the best piece you’ve ever written as a film blogger. I guess because you didn’t finish it? (Which, trust me, I don’t blame you, what a lame, stupid movie)
I agree with most of them, except for Total Recall and Gone. Total Recall cause I genuinely liked it (if not loved it), and Gone because I enjoyed Amanda’s energy, if not the plot of the movie.
I have only seen 2 of those but “this means war” I thought was funny. Resident Evil was without a doubt to me the worst movie of the year and possible of the 2000s
Was Silent Hill too good to make this list?
It may not have been the “worst move,” but the critically lauded “Moonrise Kingdom” deserves mention for brutally killing a little dog with an arrow and making light of it.
so what? that makes it a bad movie?
i believe that was part of the whole movie’s theme. A boy gets struck by lightning and they don’t make a big deal of that either. Anyway, it was my favorite movie of the year!!
I liked “People Like Us” even though the story seemed far fetched. Why would someone’s dad not leave his son anything, but leave it for a girl he never knew. He should have split the inheritance between himself and the girl. The movie was based on the writer’s life so as unusual as the plotline seems, it actually happened in real life.
battleship, total recall, what to expect when you’re expecting, resident evil, this means war – they weren’t the best movies of 2012 but sure they weren’t the worst! it feels like the person who made this list just couldn’t find 10 more movies so he just added them
I would like to see a little bit more justification for why some of these movies were actually bad rather than finding really creative ways of insulting them and throwing in a few things some critic didn’t like about them.
Worst movie this year: the Hobbit. Peter Jackson did a poor job on the Lord of the Rings and now he has completely ruined the Hobbit. But I knew it before, american movies kept getting worse and worse over the last two decades. It’s a shame, those who have the largest budget make the worst movies.
For one, Peter Jackson is a genius and the LOTR ROTK was the only fantasy film to ever win an oscar and it won 11. Also, they aren’t American films idiot, they’re filmed in New Zealand.
Ahahahahahahaahahaha, The Hobbit was great.
“poor job on LOTR” You have got to be a troll.
Not only were they filmed in New Zealand…The director is from New Zealand, the special effects department (WETA) is from New Zealand and about 90% of the cast are English actors…Yes I was a little upset with The Hobbit for I am a huge LOTR’s fan…However I did see The Hobbit in 3D big mistake…One also must keep in mind The Hobbit is a lot lighter of a movie then LOTR’s trilogy. I do agree Mr. Jackson is a GENIUS.
I guess I should have said a lot lighter of a story.
Well a complete idiot to say LOTR a poor movie.
Well, FotR and TTT were sweet, but RotK was awful.
The Hobbit didn’t suck, and it sure as hell can’t be described as “an American movie”, you schmuck.
Having said that, I thought Jackson’s previous LotR was more overrated than not. People want to point to the Oscars, but the Oscars suck and can eat its’ own pretentious asshole.
…The Departed, Crash, Chicago, & Slumdog Millionaire winning Best Picture, but a film like The Dark Knight not even being on the list?
This year they have Silver Linings Playbook, Amour, & Beasts of the Southern Wild (which I’ll only see if some loser PAYS ME to suffer through!), but no The Dark Knight Rises?
Nothing at all for Avengers? Sorry, but I’ll take RDJ, Ruffalo, Jackson, Johansson, & etc over that boring, self-important, pompous, lame fluff any day.
The Academy wants to pretend like the films they pick are “SO GREAT”, but I could tell you the exact plot of literally each one of the films I mentioned, despite only having seen The Departed (OVERRATED and SUCKED) and Crash (CONVOLUTED, LAME, NO ENDING).
Trying to pretend you’re above a “fantasy film”, while in reality not actually being that, is stupid. …and douchy.
Return of the King… people want to whine about the last 2 of Nolan’s Batman films being “too long”, but NOT THAT ONE?!? Seriously?!? LMAO!
I don’t see why Peter Jackson should be a genius if he gets the feeling of Tolkiens stories all wrong. The first part of LotR was ok, though it was really overrated and it lacked important scenes from the book. The second was bad and I fell asleep during the third one (yes, in the cinema!). I loved the books as a kid, but the movies were nothing like them.
I apologise for calling them “American Movies” because it does injustice to some great independent movies from the US. But this is due to my language, I’m no native english speaker and what I meant was “Hollywood-Blockbuster-Bullshit”. And the Hobbit is filled with everything I dislike about Hollywood: too much CGI, fast cuts, poor dialogues and stupid jokes. Doesn’t matter WHERE it has been filmed, that’s Hollywood.
The Hobbit is just about milking the merchandise, nothing more. Three parts for a story that could be told in one movie? Peter Jackson altering and rewriting the story? Oh no! Not again! If the Hobbit would have needed new chapters, then Tolkien should have written them. But he hasn’t and it should have stayed that way.
And I agree, the oscars are… not worth anything. It’s a “political” decision who gets one, so 11 oscars are no argument for the quality of a movie.
Maybe this article was written before Parental Guidance was previewed but anytime you have 2 crotch hits in one movie, well it’s the WORST. Shame on Billy Crystal.
holy crap, if this guy never speaks again it would be too soon
Total recall is completely sick! Any of you out there that have a problem with this movie need to have your head checked, because I think they got to you too…
*BUZZER* Wrong!
People going on and on and on about Prometheus sucking, but want to push Total Recall past what it is? Laaaaaaaame.
Both Prometheus and Dredd blow Total Recall out of the water as far as “comparing Sci-Fi films” goes. Really. My brother went on and on about Total Recall, then when we finally saw it we were like, “Wow. That wasn’t even as good as the cheesy older Ahhhnold on”.
Glad2notbeu. Dude, you actually liked dredd? Its no wonder you didn’t enjoy total recall, too cerebral for ya. Dredd was a weak, boring movie. Prometheus was good but still didn’t hold up to the expectations of fans. Its ok, one day you’ll learn to view movies differently and you’ll see.
One of the cardinal rules of film for any actress is: Never make a movie with a leading man who is better looking than you are. Witherspoon made that mistake in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS. Her leading man in that movie was both better looking and YOUNGER. In THIS MEANS WAR Reese Witherspoon again breaks the rule with two leading men who are both better looking and younger (or at least younger looking). Chris Pine and Tom Hardy are terrific and don’t need a leading lady as long as they have each other. Kind of like George Clooney and Brad Pitt in Oceans 11, 12 & 13. They also don’t need potty mouth, over the hill non-actor Chelsea Handler who brings down the movie every time she appears on screen. Chelsea Handler a 40 something “comedian” is famous for bullying a 20 something unwed mother from Alaska. I’ve read that in order to get a PG-13 rating they had to excise some of Ms. Handler’s dialogue. Not to worry, in order to get their money back her scenes will probably be included in the Special Features section of the DVD. Thank God for DVDs so you can fast forward through the scenes with Ms. Witherspoon & Ms. Handler and concentrate on the scenes with Mr. Pine and Mr. Hardy. I never thought I would see Tom Hardy in a ROMCOM but again he surpasses expectations.
No way a human being can sound and be as boring and lame as you do. You must be a lame ass character in a lame ass “Romcom” literally right now.
Seriously, nobody has ever paid that much attention to wtf you’re saying. Read a book or something, that seems much more suited to you.
Hint: That’s not roses coming from your porcelain throne.
I couldn’t disagree more about This Must Be The Place. I thought it was brilliant. Dry, subtle humour. Sean Penn is, once again, versatile and on the money.
THANK YOU for making a bottom movie list of 2012 without making an insane and stupid statement about Prometheus or The Hobbit. THANK YOU!
In no particular order: Hit and Run. Branded. Lincoln. Les Miserables. Paranorman. Smiley. Chronicle. Total Lens Flare. Beasts of the Southern Wild. Silent House. Ghost Rider 2. Wanderlust. Safe House. One for the Money.
This belongs in the top 20 worst articles of 2012. Not because I agree or disagree that films can be bad, but the fact this just pointless and I accidentally clicked here.
Unsanely funny.
So then in your opinion are the 20 BEST then???
I don’t know what year it was produced but the worst movie I have ever seen was Battle Los Angeles. It was even worse than Plan 9 From Outer Space which is supposed to be the worst movie ever made. The movie consisted of nothing but blasting with the only dialog being people yelling over the blasting. The filming technique appeared to be attaching a camera to a dog’s head and letting it run wildly through the scene. At least Plan 9 had somewhat of a plot.
Clearly not a guy xD
you should go watch Expendables 2. You’d love it xD
I’m surprised that Silent Hill Revelations did not make this list. I wouldn’t put it on #1, but it was bad. I’m also disappointed that That’s My Boy didn’t make it on here (most woman-hating movie I have ever seen).
This Must Be the Place was not that bad = Should not even be considered for this list. Was it great? No, but it was definitely a solid watchable film.
Why isn’t Prometheus on this list?
Because only whiny fangirls like you go on and on and on and on about it. Prometheus was w/out a doubt better than Total Recall. Period. Holes in both (THEY’RE BOTH SCI-FI FILMS, OF COURSE there’s gonna be friggin’ plot holes!), but for entertainment and “wow factor”, Total Recall pales in comparison.
…w/ Dredd being better than both, imho, which still doesn’t make Prometheus “suck”, no matter how much fangirls want to whine about it.
Takes one to know one.
LOL? This website (well the critics they have writing their reviews) are so ignorant they can’t even get the facts about the movies they just watched correct (ie Battleship critic says girlfriend conveniently works at satellite array when she is actually a physical therapist, Resident Evil Critic thinks he is intended audience because he “likes video games” LOL??! Really? Let me ask you this: Were you born between 1982-1990 and had a PS1 during your adolescence such that you played the original Resident Evil and have a desire to see the storyline come to life in the theaters? If not, you are definitely not the intended audience = ).
I really don’t even want to waste my time here, but in the interest of making a business model better I will leave some feedback.
Real quick, these movies should not even be on the list because they aren’t even in the same class as the rest of the movies:
Battleship – Excellent Movie and remember it was for kids Heard of HASBRO right?
Total Recall – Another excellent movie, not as good as original but great fight scenes, gadgetry, future technologies, etc.
The Watch – THIS MOVIE WAS HILARIOUS!!! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?
Resident Evil – See my comment above..
Other than these four movies, I hadn’t even heard of the other ones on your list
It’s almost as if you stuck them in there just to have movies people actually heard of on your list…
They’re not ignorant because they like different movies than you do. I’ve only seen one movie on the list (Total Recall), and it was absolutely dreadful. Your dubbing it an ‘excellent movie’ astounds me.
Total Recall, especially since it was overhyped up until we saw it, was probably the most overrated film of 2012. Wait… did John Carter come out in 2012? lol
It wasn’t even as good as Prometheus, which fangirls for Aliens, especially, are STILL WHINING ABOUT.
I mean, if you had taste, Dan as well as the author of this piece, I’d care wtf you’re saying, but you both are clearly lacking in that dept. I’ll take my varied & not small-minded opinion above the both of you put together, tyvm.
Write a comment…LOL? This website (well the critics they have writing their reviews) are so ignorant they can’t even get the facts about the movies they just watched correct (ie Battleship critic says girlfriend conveniently works at satellite array when she is actually a physical therapist, Resident Evil Critic thinks he is intended audience because he “likes video games” LOL??! Really? Let me ask you this: Were you born between 1982-1990 and had a PS1 during your adolescence such that you played the original Resident Evil and have a desire to see the storyline come to life in the theaters? If not, you are definitely not the intended audience = ).
I really don’t even want to waste my time here, but in the interest of making a business model better I will leave some feedback.
Real quick, these movies should not even be on the list because they aren’t even in the same class as the rest of the movies:
Battleship – Excellent Movie and remember it was for kids Heard of HASBRO right?
Total Recall – Another excellent movie, not as good as original but great fight scenes, gadgetry, future technologies, etc.
The Watch – THIS MOVIE WAS HILARIOUS!!! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?
Resident Evil – See my comment above..
Other than these four movies, I hadn’t even heard of the other ones on your list
It’s almost as if you stuck them in there just to have movies people actually heard of on your list…
Total Recall and Resident Evil were the 2 best movies of 2012… all the others really sucked
Total Recall = OVERRATED.
Both Prometheus (despite its’ problems) and Dredd were far better movies. Total Recall isn’t even as good as its’ first time around!
Strongly disagree on Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. I would expect people to call it “good,” but it’s far from valueless, and I enjoyed it quite a bit. It is certainly more interesting than the first ghost rider, which felt more competent but was thoroughly uninspired. Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance is a crazy movie that takes a lot of risks with its storytelling, is heavily metacinematic, and tears itself apart while you watch it. Yes, it has contempt for its audience, just like Crank and Crank 2 (both of which are amazing), but that’s not a bad thing.
There is a proud artistic tradition stretching back through centuries of theatre of shows that express contempt for their audience, as a counterpoint to the easy and comfortable feeding-and-consuming of the mainstream drama and comedy of the day. It’s useful and important to have performances that destroy forms as well as performances that grow and nuture them. And I’m not talking about just mindless violence or shocking gore, I’m talking about forced incoherence, disruptive ways of aligning familiar symbols, and aggressive intellectual discomfort.
In one of my favorite scenes in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Nic Cage is hanging out in a fairly mundane diner, and, with a weary, doughy look of the acceptance of torment, drinks an entire pitcher of water. It’s not acknowledged, he just does it. There’s a sharp, funny, sad irony to the gesture, and it’s performed beautifully. Then, shortly thereafter, when we cut to the childhood fantasy of him peeing gouts of fire, there’s a ton of interplay and tension between the gestures — it’s absurd, but it’s smartly absurd, and there’s richness in there if you go looking for it. Echoes of that sort are all over the film — it deconstructs itself while you watch it.
So no, I wouldn’t put Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance near the top of a worst of the year list. I’d put the idea of it there, maybe, but the actual movie outperforms. It’s definitely not worse than Total Recall, which is just a mundane series of elevator chase scenes with no role in the artistic project at all.
You forgot Twilight
i actually really liked what to expect when you’re expecting, it’s refreshing, funny and nice to watch.
i actually really liked what to expect when you’re expecting it’s funny, refreshing and nice, it’s not the best movie, but DEFINITELY not the worse !
Yeah, that’s ’cause you being a chick apparently blinds you to knowing how much Romcoms usually suck as much as they are predictable.
Yeah I say strike TOTAL RECALL from that list. It had some cool moments. But Sean PENN in: This Must Be the Place – WHOAAA! Stinky movie – Bring that to the number 2 spot on the list. As for THIS MEANS WAR – Worst films of the decade. So that’s number 1. Also Pines been in 3 of the worst films this year for what it’s worth. Certainly need to add PROJECT X as number 3 &… well what the hell… DJAINGO UNCHAINED as number 4.
Yeeeaaaah, you obviously don’t know wtf you’re talking about. Total Recall, which wasn’t even as good as the original, is “better than” Project X? LMAO!
Not a fan of Project X, certainly not some little fangirl, but it was entertaining in a way that Total Recall tried way too hard to be and FAILED.
Prometheus, despite all the problems fangirls are all whining about, and Dredd were both far better than Total Recall.
So you’re saying “That’s My Boy” was better than People Like Us, Total Recall and 18 other movies? #fail
I’ve seen only one movie on this list – Total Recall – and it was, indeed, the worst movie I’ve seen this year.
Maybe I would have seen one of the two Chris Pine movies if I didn’t know Chris Pine was in them.