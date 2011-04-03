2011 Academy of Country Music Awards winners

04.04.11 7 years ago

Winners at the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards from Las Vegas:

Entertainer of the year: Taylor Swift

Top male vocalist: Brad Paisley

Top female vocalist: Miranda Lambert

Top vocal group: Lady Antebellum

Top vocal duo: Sugarland

Top new artist: The Band Perry

Top new solo vocalist: Eric Church

Top new vocal duo or group: The Band Perry

Album of the year: “Need you Now,” Lady Antebellum

Single record of the year: “The House That Built Me,” Miranda Lambert

Song of the year: “The House That Built Me,” Miranda Lambert

Video of the year: “The House That Built Me,” Miranda Lambert

Vocal event of the year: “As She’s Walking Away,” Zac Brown Band Featuring Alan Jackson

 

