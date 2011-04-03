2011 Academy of Country Music Awards winners

Winners at the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards from Las Vegas:
Entertainer of the year: Taylor Swift
Top male vocalist: Brad Paisley
Top female vocalist: Miranda Lambert
Top vocal group: Lady Antebellum
Top vocal duo: Sugarland
Top new artist: The Band Perry
Top new solo vocalist: Eric Church
Top new vocal duo or group: The Band Perry
Album of the year: “Need you Now,” Lady Antebellum
Single record of the year: “The House That Built Me,” Miranda Lambert
Song of the year: “The House That Built Me,” Miranda Lambert
Video of the year: “The House That Built Me,” Miranda Lambert
Vocal event of the year: “As She’s Walking Away,” Zac Brown Band Featuring Alan Jackson
