2011 MTV Movie Awards’ Music: Foo Fighters and Lupe Fiasco

Jay-Z predicted it a couple years back: all-black everything. While MTV Movie Awards night was kept light with the hilariously high number of awards — again — going to the “Twilight” folks, Foo Fighters and Lupe Fiasco had a pair of fairly dark performances. Couldn’t Generation Award winner Reese Witherspoon sung a happy tune? (Perhaps she’s intent on not pulling a Gwyneth.)
Pop hits from Katy Perry, J-Lo and Kings of Leon were played as bumper music throughout the show, but the Foos went with a lesser-known, new single “Walk” [Corrected: was thinking so hard of Michael Douglas…] the music video to which premiered this week. While the clip featured Dave Grohl doing his best “Falling Down” impression, the mop-haired frontman was standing up straight for this loud performance.
What started out as the veteran act’s best shot at a soft rock tune quickly turned into a battery of sound, a moment similar to that of Arcade Fire’s first performance at the Grammys this year on “Month of May.” Sudeikis, since when did this one-guitar song require three? I was confused, particularly since — as host Jason Sudekis said — the set looked like a Rainforest Cafe. Garbage from the “Alice In Wonderland” set. Eye-herpes.
I still don’t get the “Walk” hook, and it won’t touch the success of “Rope,” but for a straight-up rock show, the band did good. But Lupe did better.
The rapper appeared in his best rock garb after a chorus of viewers cried, “Trey who?”. Trey Songz people. No? Nothing? Yeah, I forget he’s on “Outta My Head” too. Fiasco didn’t stumble for a second, even as he transitioned to wirey, firey summer-hot “Show Goes On.” The Modest Mouse-sampling track burned with all-red lighting, a violinist, a spotlight-stealing hook singer and too many shots at the audience members who didn’t know the lyrics. There was just too much going on. But Lupe ripped off his sunglasses and it was like BOOM. He won. YOU’RE WELCOME, ATLANTIC.
Extra notes:
+ Sudeikis further implicated that he and Ed Helms cannot be in the same room at the same room, by “playing the piano” and writing theme songs to the nominated films. This was funnier than the majority of the show. It also helped me remember who the hell Brooklyn Decker is. Such a dude moment.
+ Three words: Justin Bieber’s earrings. #justinbiebersearrings has potential to go all the way. I wonder what Selena Gomez thinks?
+ I also wonder what Gomez though about her and “Monte Carlo” cohorts Leighton Meester and Katie Cassidy’s presenter theme song “Drunk Girls.” Is that slander or just very, very funny?
+ Nicki Minaj cannot get through a single public appearance without her trademark Crazy Eyes (TM) and making a character voice. I tire of the butt jokes, though, can we talk about something else now?
Perhaps you don’t get the “Fall” hook, because the actual name of the song is “Walk”.
Hey the Foo song is not called “Fall” it’s called “Walk”!!!!!!!!!!!
This article is terrible. Maybe you should actually know what you’re talking about before you write. The foo fighters’ performance of WALK was amazing. Much better than the other act.
Yeah, uh, second that.
Holy crap way better for sure….and this ‘one guitar’ song required three guitars because three is better than one….and , because Dave Grohl SAYS it requires three. That is all.
The name of the song is “Walk”. do some frickin research before you post an article. The song is amazing and it has a different vibe than “Rope”. Not better, not worse, just different.
Foo Fighters are an actual rock bank in this age of pre=packaged pop crap. Thank god for the Foos!
Whoever wrote this article is a moron. Song was called Walk. And if you payed attention everyone loved their performance. Maybe you were to busy getting a wet spot for beiber. Walk isn’t a dark song either, its an uplifting song about starting over. But I guess you don’t know what real lyrics are.
Katy (autor of this article), do your freaking research before you post an article!! Obviously, you have no clue what you’re talking about nor put one bit of thought into it. The Foo Fighters rocked it! And like I said, you have no idea what you’re talking about, because you don’t even have the name of the song right! Maybe next time, take 2 seconds to verify the facts before you print!!
It’s “Walk”, fool.
The girl’s last name is Hasty. DUH she’s not going to bother to do research when she could just post it now.
lupe fiasco or B.O.B kid cudi whatever his fucking name is they all sound and look the same….. i dig the foo because theyre simply legends im not sure what that other guy is but he falls right in the middle of shit and more shit….
What is “Fall”??? I actually had to go back to the album and re-read all the songs because I thought it was me!! LOL Please Please Please do your research correctly before writing a column!! The song is called “Walk”!!
You know, Katie, any fool can grab a guitar and strum the strings, but that no more makes them a musician than access to a keyboard makes someone a journalist. Fall. Yeah, that was the song… Swing and a miss…
Was this written by an idiot Bieber-lover? Seriously, you don’t even check the facts for the name of the song. (WALK!!!!) Dave Grohl is one of the most talented ROCK musicians ever.
sigh. I can hide it no more. Justin Bieber and I are lovers.
I cant believe Bieber won over all those other shows.. his movie sucked..
What’s a Lupus Fandango?
^^^^^@Tony… That’s not even funny. Stop being ignorant
“was thinking so hard of Michael Douglas…”
Yeah, sure. How exactly do you not “get the hook” of the song?
I gotta say I got a little tire of seeting Twilight win everything again.. It was getting a little rediculous having to say thank you thank you so many times.. I just cant get into that show.. :( Does anyone know where I can find the music that was played in the background for this show?