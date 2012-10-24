2013 Best Supporting Actress Oscar Contenders: From Anne Hathaway to Sally Field

Now it’s time for the supporting ladies. The actresses who usually steal the movie out from under their leading lady or gentleman co-stars. And unlike the past few years, 2012 seems to be something of a wide open race at the moment.
Outside of Tilda Swinton’s somewhat surprising win over Ruby Dee in 2008 and hesitation over Melissa Leo in 2011 following her unfortunate “For Your Consideration” incident, there has been little drama over who will this category in quite some time. While it’s still relatively early in the season, it’s hard to categorize any of the acclaimed performances so far as frontrunners. Amy Adams was fantastic in “The Master,” but will the Academy embrace the movie? “Les Miserables'” Anne Hathaway already sounds tear-inducing, but is the role big enough to win Oscar? Sally Field is very good in Spielberg’s “Lincoln,” but is she really guaranteed a nomination and should she really be in the three-win club? Maggie Smith dishes out enough zingers to take down a small army in “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” but is it enough to win? And what of unseen performances by Kerry Washington in “Django Unchained” and Frances McDormand in “Promised Land”? And can Shirley MacLaine return to the Oscar stage as a nominee for “Bernie”? Obviously, there are lots of questions to ponder over the coming weeks in this category. It should be one of the more interesting races of 2013.
For an indepth overview of the entire field, click on the gallery story below composed and constructed by myself, Kris Tapley and Guy Lodge.
Agree or disagree on our thoughts? Share your own below.
With a net this wide and Oscar history as a reference, I’d add Ellen Page in Woody Allen’s To Rome With Love.
I’d like to see Susan Sarandon to get a nod for Arbitrage.
I love To Rome with Love but Page would not be someone I would single out from that movie. Not when the rest of the cast was so incredibly strong.
Guys–editing! This post is full of grammatical errors. Take another pass.
One factual error: Sally Field’s last nom was nearly 20 years ago, not nearly 30 years ago.
Try again, Adama: Sally Field’s last nomination (and win) was for Places in the Heart in the 1984 race.
Perhaps you’re thinking she was nominated for Forrest Gump 10 years later, but she wasn’t.
Whaaaaaa you’re totally right! How is it that I remember her Oscar clip and everything? Inception?
I hate to break it to you, AdamA, but 1984 was 28 years ago.
Oh, and I had this tab pulled up about half an hour ago, so I hadn’t seen Guy’s comment yet. Sorry for the repeat.
One last thing… I was ALSO convinced that Field was nominated for Forrest Gump until about a week ago, because that’s how I learned her last nomination was in 1984. I swear I can see her Oscar clip in my mind as well, lol. She must have been shown in a clip for another category?
Field was nominated for a BAFTA and a SAG award, so that’s where you likely saw the clip. Unfortunately, the simultaneous campaign for Robin Wright canceled each other out for an Oscar nod.
I’m thinking major contenders include:
Anne Hathaway
Samantha Barks
Helen Hunt
Sally Field
Kerry Washington
Amy Adams
Maggie Smith
Judi Dench – Skyfall
Nicole Kidman, halo?
I’m not sure quite why Tilda Swinton’s win over Ruby Dee was “somewhat surprising.” Tilda gave the better performance.
This year, I keep hoping that Shirley MacLaine will get a nomination for “Bernie.”
I think it was surprising due to the fact that Cate won the golden globe for I’m not there, Tilda won the Bafta from memory and Ruby Dee won the SAG award, it was completely open that year and Ruby Dee was expected to ride a wave of support and a career-capping win was on the cards. One of those few, unexpected but the most deserving wins. Oh, if only they happened more often.
I suspect we’ll see both Hathaway and Barks get in — the Academy likes to get two ladies from the same film in this category.
I agree, and I don’t think they are in a scenario where they will cancel each other out. Hathaway is the movie star with the show-stopping number and Barks the young newcomer (at least in film) with the more expanded role.
.Not for the oscars but my personal pick best supporting actress (so far) this year is Sarah Gadon in Cosmopolis. It was subtle and dry, yet composed. I thought she was great. Certainly an actress to look out for.
I realize they have to keep these galleries interesting, but I’d be very surprised if Emily Blunt were nominated for Looper. It’s a nice performance but the movie wasn’t that great and it’s not the kind of movie the Academy honors with acting awards anyway.
I haven’t seen Le Mis yet (of course) but, man, you gotta figure Anne Hathaway is a sure thing to at least be NOMINATED for Best Supporting Actress. The trailer alone puts a lump in my throat and I don’t really cry at the movies. In fact, does anyone think there’s a shot that Hathaway might submit and be nominated for Lead Actress? It’s about 15 years since I’ve seen the play so I don’t remember exactly how small the role feels in terms of stage (screen) time. But even if she is confined mostly to Act I, is there a case to be made that of all the female characters in Les Mis, Fantine is the most pivotal? If she showed up in the lead category I wouldn’t be shocked. Stranger things have happened.
There really isn’t a lead actress in Les Mis. Fantine is only in it for about 20 or so minutes of the nearly three-hour running time. But this performance has always been steamrolled awards-wise by the Eponine character, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see if the Academy falls in love with newcomer Samantha Barks. Funny enough, the character most pivotal to the story is Cosette, but she’s hardly seen at all. I personally hate Hathaway’s singing, so I’d be happy if she were omitted from this category, since the movie is a musical and she can’t hit the notes well. I found myself almost laughing at some of her facial expressions during the trailer, but to each his own.
Léa Seydoux – “Sister.”
Just a small correction: Salma Hayek was indeed nominated for Emmys as producer and guest actress for Ugly Betty, but she was also cited for her directing debut in Showtime’s TV movie The Maldonado Miracle… and she won.
Anyway, hopefully Universal will push her… she walked away with Savages.
yeah, she also won a golden globe as producer
Emma Watson is here, but wonderful Nicole Kidman’s Charlotte Bless isn’t? Really?
I still think that Nicole Kidman has a shot or should at least be put in the conversation for her amazing (up to now year’s best in my opinion). I know the movie received mixed to bad reviews ( I enjoyed). But she stole every scene she was in with a great performance! Why did you decide not to mention her?
Helena Bonheim Carter – Les Miz. The studio is holding her role back along with Sasha Baron Cohen because its a scene stealer …… mark my words they will both knock their roles out of the parts, even though they are brief appearances!!!!!!
^^^^ Bugger …. should read park not parts
Uh? Where’s Nicole Kidman? Or did/will you guys include her in the leading race?
Why did you decide not to mention Nicole Kidman? This is propably the best 2012 female role (to october of course).
Scarlett Johansson should be nominated this year for her performance in Hitchcock. She was snubbed several times is about time to get at least a nomination.