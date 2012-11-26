2012 Gotham Awards winners and nominees

The 2012 Gotham Awards were handed out Monday, November 26th in New York City. Here’s a complete list of the night’s winners and nominees.

Best Feature

“Bernie”

“The Loneliest Planet”

“The Master”

“Middle of Nowhere”

“Moonrise Kingdom” – WINNER

Best Documentary

“Detropia”

“How to Survive a Plague” – WINNER

“Marina Abramovic: The Artist is Present”

“Room 237”

“The Waiting Room”

Best Ensemble Performance

“Bernie”

“Moonrise Kingdom”

“Safety Not Guaranteed”

“Silver Linings Playbook”

“Your Sister’s Sister” – WINNER

Breakthrough Director

Antonio Méndez Esparza, “Aquí y Allá (Here and There)”

Benh Zeitlin, “Beasts of the Southern Wild” – WINNER

Brian M. Cassidey, Melanie Shatzky, “Francine”

Jason Corlund, Julia Halperin, “Now, Forager”

Zal Batmanglij, “Sound of My Voice”

Breakthrough Actor

Mike Birbiglia, “Sleepwalk with Me”

Emayatzy Corinealdi, “Middle of Nowhere” – WINNER

Thure Lindhardt, “Keep the Lights On”

Melanie Lynskey, “Hello, I Must Be Going”

Quevenzhané Wallis, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

Best Film Not Playing at a Theater Near You

“Kid-Thing”

“An Oversimplification of Her Beauty” – WINNER

“Red Flag”

“Sun Don’t Shine”

“Tiger Tall in Blue”