2012 Grammy Awards winners – Complete List

The 54th Grammy Awards were handed out Sunday in Los Angeles during two ceremonies. The first, a pre-awards presentation before the main show at the Nokia Theater and, following, a second ceremony that will be broadcast on CBS at 8 PM ET/PT.
Here is a complete list of all the major awards handed out as they are announced.
Album Of The Year:
***WINNER 21- Adele
Wasting Light- Foo Fighters
Born This Way- Lady Gaga
Doo-Wops & Hooligans – Bruno Mars
Loud – Rihanna
Record Of The Year:
***WINNER “Rolling In The Deep” – Adele
“Holocene” – Bon Iver
“Grenade” – Bruno Mars
“The Cave” – Mumford & Sons
“Firework” – Katy Perry
Best New Artist:
The Band Perry
*** WINNER Bon Iver
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Skrillex
Song Of The Year:
“All Of The Lights” – Jeff Bhasker, Malik Jones, Warren Trotter & Kanye West, songwriters
(Kanye West, Rihanna, Kid Cudi & Fergie)
“The Cave” – Ted Dwane, Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford & Country Winston, songwriters (Mumford & Sons)
“Grenade” – Brody Brown, Claude Kelly, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Bruno Mars & Andrew Wyatt,
songwriters (Bruno Mars)
“Holocene” – Justin Vernon, songwriter (Bon Iver)
***WINNER “Rolling In The Deep” – Adele Adkins & Paul Epworth, songwriters (Adele)
Best Pop Solo Performance
***WINNER “Someone Like You” – Adele
“Yoü And I” – Lady Gaga
“Grenade” – Bruno Mars
“Firework” – Katy Perry
“F***in’ Perfect” – Pink
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
***WINNER*** “Body And Soul” – Tony Bennett & Amy Winehouse
“Dearest” – The Black Keys
“Paradise” – Coldplay
“Pumped Up Kicks” – Foster The People
“Moves Like Jagger” – Maroon 5 & Christina Aguilera
Best Dance Recording:
“Raise Your Weapon” – Deadmau5 & Greta Svabo Bech
“Barbra Streisand” – Duck Sauce
“Sunshine” – David Guetta & Avicii
“Call Your Girlfriend” – Robyn
***WINNER “Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites” – Skrillex
“Save The World” – Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock Performance:
“Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall” – Coldplay
“Down By The Water” – The Decemberists
WINNER** “Walk” – Foo Fighters
“The Cave” – Mumford & Sons
“Lotus Flower” – Radiohead
Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance:
“On The Backs Of Angels” – Dream Theater
***WINNER “White Limo” – Foo Fighters
“Curl Of The Burl”- Mastodon
“Public Enemy No. 1” – Megadeth
“Blood In My Eyes”- Sum 41
Best Rock Album:
Rock ‘N’ Roll Party Honoring Les Paul- Jeff Beck
***WINNER Wasting Light- Foo Fighters
Come Around Sundown- Kings Of Leon
I’m With You- Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Whole Love- Wilco
Best Alternative Music Album
***WINNER Bon Iver- Bon Iver
Codes And Keys- Death Cab For Cutie
Torches- Foster The People
Circuital – My Morning Jacket
The King Of Limbs- Radiohead
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
“Sometimes I Cry” – Eric Benét
***WINNER “Fool For You” – Cee Lo Green & Melanie Fiona
“Radio Message” – R. Kelly
“Good Man” – Raphael Saadiq
“Surrender” – Betty Wright & The Roots
Best R&B Album:
***WINNER F.A.M.E.- Chris Brown
Second Chance – El DeBarge
Love Letter – R. Kelly
Pieces Of Me- Ledisi
Kelly- Kelly Price
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration:
“Party” – Beyoncé & André 3000
“I’m On One” – DJ Khaled, Drake, Rick Ross & Lil Wayne
“I Need A Doctor” – Dr. Dre, Eminem & Skylar Grey
“What’s My Name?” – Rihanna & Drake
“Motivation” – Kelly Rowland & Lil Wayne
***WINNER “All Of The Lights” – Kanye West, Rihanna, Kid Cudi & Fergie
Best Rap Album:
Watch The Throne, Jay-Z & Kanye West
Tha Carter IV, Lil Wayne
Lasers, Lupe Fiasco
Pink Friday, Nicki Minaj
***Winner: My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Kanye West
Best Rap Performance:
“Look At Me Now” – Chris Brown, Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes
***WINNER “Otis” – Jay-Z & Kanye West
“The Show Goes On” – Lupe Fiasco
“Moment 4 Life” – Nicki Minaj & Drake
“Black And Yellow” – Wiz Khalifa
Best Country Solo Performance:
“Dirt Road Anthem” – Jason Aldean
“I’m Gonna Love You Through It” – Martina McBride
“Honey Bee” – Blake Shelton
***WINNER “Mean” – Taylor Swift
“Mama’s Song” – Carrie Underwood
Best Country Song:
“Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” – Jim Collins & David Lee Murphy, songwriters (Thompson Square)
“God Gave Me You” – Dave Barnes, songwriter (Blake Shelton)
“Just Fishin'” – Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell & Ed Hill, songwriters (Trace Adkins)
***WINNER”Mean” – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Threaten Me With Heaven” – Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Will Owsley & Dillon O’Brian, songwriters (Vince Gill)
“You And Tequila” – Matraca Berg & Deana Carter, songwriters (Kenny Chesney Featuring Grace Potter)
Best Americana Album:
Emotional Jukebox- Linda Chorney
Pull Up Some Dust And Sit Down- Ry Cooder
Hard Bargain- Emmylou Harris
***WINNER Ramble At The Ryman- Levon Helm
Blessed- Lucinda Williams
Best Blues Album:
Low Country Blues – Gregg Allman
Roadside Attractions- Marcia Ball
Man In Motion- Warren Haynes
The Reflection – Keb’Mo’
***WINNER Revelator- Tedeschi Trucks Band
Best Folk Album:
***WINNER Barton Hollow- The Civil Wars
I’ll Never Get Out Of This World Alive- Steve Earle
Helplessness Blues- Fleet Foxes
Ukulele Songs- Eddie Vedder
The Harrow & The Harvest- Gillian Welch
You can check the official Grammy website for a full list of all the winners in all 78 categories.
