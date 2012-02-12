2012 Grammy Awards winners – Complete List

The 54th Grammy Awards were handed out Sunday in Los Angeles during two ceremonies. The first, a pre-awards presentation before the main show at the Nokia Theater and, following, a second ceremony that will be broadcast on CBS at 8 PM ET/PT.

Here is a complete list of all the major awards handed out as they are announced.

Album Of The Year:

 ***WINNER 21- Adele

Wasting Light- Foo Fighters

Born This Way- Lady Gaga

Doo-Wops & Hooligans – Bruno Mars

Loud – Rihanna

Record Of The Year:

***WINNER “Rolling In The Deep” – Adele

“Holocene” – Bon Iver

“Grenade” – Bruno Mars

“The Cave” – Mumford & Sons

“Firework” – Katy Perry

Best New Artist:

The Band Perry

*** WINNER Bon Iver

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Skrillex

Song Of The Year:

“All Of The Lights” – Jeff Bhasker, Malik Jones, Warren Trotter & Kanye West, songwriters

(Kanye West, Rihanna, Kid Cudi & Fergie)

“The Cave” – Ted Dwane, Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford & Country Winston, songwriters (Mumford & Sons)

“Grenade” – Brody Brown, Claude Kelly, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Bruno Mars & Andrew Wyatt,

songwriters (Bruno Mars)

“Holocene” – Justin Vernon, songwriter (Bon Iver)

***WINNER “Rolling In The Deep” – Adele Adkins & Paul Epworth, songwriters (Adele)

Best Pop Solo Performance

***WINNER “Someone Like You” – Adele 

“Yoü And I” – Lady Gaga 

“Grenade” – Bruno Mars 

“Firework” – Katy Perry

“F***in’ Perfect” – Pink 

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

***WINNER*** “Body And Soul” – Tony Bennett & Amy Winehouse

“Dearest” – The Black Keys

“Paradise” – Coldplay 

“Pumped Up Kicks” – Foster The People 

“Moves Like Jagger” – Maroon 5 & Christina Aguilera 

Best Dance Recording:

“Raise Your Weapon” – Deadmau5 & Greta Svabo Bech

“Barbra Streisand” – Duck Sauce

“Sunshine” – David Guetta & Avicii

“Call Your Girlfriend” – Robyn

***WINNER “Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites” – Skrillex

“Save The World” – Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock Performance:

“Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall” – Coldplay

“Down By The Water” – The Decemberists

WINNER** “Walk” – Foo Fighters

“The Cave” – Mumford & Sons

“Lotus Flower” – Radiohead

Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance:

“On The Backs Of Angels” – Dream Theater

***WINNER “White Limo” – Foo Fighters

“Curl Of The Burl”- Mastodon

“Public Enemy No. 1” – Megadeth

“Blood In My Eyes”- Sum 41

Best Rock Album:

Rock ‘N’ Roll Party Honoring Les Paul- Jeff Beck

***WINNER Wasting Light- Foo Fighters

Come Around Sundown- Kings Of Leon

I’m With You- Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Whole Love- Wilco

Best Alternative Music Album

***WINNER Bon Iver- Bon Iver

Codes And Keys- Death Cab For Cutie

Torches- Foster The People

Circuital – My Morning Jacket

The King Of Limbs- Radiohead

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Sometimes I Cry” – Eric Benét

***WINNER “Fool For You” – Cee Lo Green & Melanie Fiona

“Radio Message” – R. Kelly

“Good Man” – Raphael Saadiq

“Surrender” – Betty Wright & The Roots

Best R&B Album:

***WINNER F.A.M.E.- Chris Brown

Second Chance – El DeBarge

Love Letter – R. Kelly

Pieces Of Me- Ledisi

Kelly- Kelly Price

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration:

“Party” – Beyoncé & André 3000 

“I’m On One” – DJ Khaled, Drake, Rick Ross & Lil Wayne

“I Need A Doctor” – Dr. Dre, Eminem & Skylar Grey

“What’s My Name?” – Rihanna & Drake

“Motivation” – Kelly Rowland & Lil Wayne

***WINNER “All Of The Lights” – Kanye West, Rihanna, Kid Cudi & Fergie

Best Rap Album:

Watch The Throne, Jay-Z & Kanye West

Tha Carter IV, Lil Wayne

Lasers, Lupe Fiasco

Pink Friday, Nicki Minaj

***Winner: My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Kanye West

Best Rap Performance:

“Look At Me Now” – Chris Brown, Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes

***WINNER “Otis” – Jay-Z & Kanye West

“The Show Goes On” – Lupe Fiasco

“Moment 4 Life” – Nicki Minaj & Drake

“Black And Yellow” – Wiz Khalifa

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Dirt Road Anthem” – Jason Aldean

“I’m Gonna Love You Through It” – Martina McBride         

“Honey Bee” – Blake Shelton

***WINNER “Mean” – Taylor Swift

“Mama’s Song” – Carrie Underwood

Best Country Song:

“Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” – Jim Collins & David Lee Murphy, songwriters (Thompson Square)

“God Gave Me You” – Dave Barnes, songwriter (Blake Shelton)

“Just Fishin'” – Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell & Ed Hill, songwriters (Trace Adkins)

***WINNER”Mean” – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Threaten Me With Heaven” – Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Will Owsley & Dillon O’Brian, songwriters (Vince Gill)

“You And Tequila” – Matraca Berg & Deana Carter, songwriters (Kenny Chesney Featuring Grace Potter)

Best Americana Album:

Emotional Jukebox- Linda Chorney

Pull Up Some Dust And Sit Down- Ry Cooder

Hard Bargain- Emmylou Harris

***WINNER Ramble At The Ryman- Levon Helm

Blessed- Lucinda Williams

Best Blues Album:

Low Country Blues – Gregg Allman

Roadside Attractions- Marcia Ball

Man In Motion- Warren Haynes

The Reflection – Keb’Mo’

***WINNER Revelator- Tedeschi Trucks Band

Best Folk Album:

***WINNER Barton Hollow- The Civil Wars

I’ll Never Get Out Of This World Alive- Steve Earle

Helplessness Blues- Fleet Foxes

Ukulele Songs- Eddie Vedder

The Harrow & The Harvest- Gillian Welch

You can check the official Grammy website for a full list of all the winners in all 78 categories.

Congratulations to the winner of HitFix’s Grammy Pool, Justin Pham, who broke a four-way-tie with 11 correct answers and a the closest guess to the telecast’s runtime. 

