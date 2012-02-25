2012 Independent Spirit Awards Winners – Complete List

The 27th Independent Spirit Awards were handed out in the traditional tent on a beach ceremony today in Santa Monica, CA. Seth Rogen is hosting the event which recognizes the best in independently produced cinema from the United States and around the world.

This year’s nominees and winners are as follows:

Best Feature

(Award given to the Producer)

“50/50”

“Beginners”

“Drive”

“Take Shelter”

WINNER: “The Artist”



Best Director

WINNER: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”

Mike Mills, “Beginners”

Jeff Nichols, “Take Shelter”

Alexander Payne, “The Descendants”

Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”

Best First Feature

(Award given to the director and producer)

“Another Earth”

“In The Family”

WINNER: “Margin Call”

“Martha Marcy May Marlene”

“Natural Selection”



John Cassavetes Award

(Given to the best feature made for under $500,000; award given to the writer, director, and producer)

“Bellflower”

“Circumstance”

“Hello Lonseome”

WINNER: “Pariah”

“The Dynamiter”



Best Screenplay

“Beginners”

WINNER: “The Descendants”

“Footnote”

“The Artist”

“Win Win”

Best First Screenplay

“Another Earth”

“Terri”

“Cedar Rapids”

WINNER: “50/50”

“Margin Call”

Best Female Lead

Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

WINNER: Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”

Rachael Harris, “Natural Selection”

Adepero Oduye, “Pariah”

Lauren Ambrose, “Think of Me”

Best Male Lead

Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”

Woody Harrelson, “Rampart”

Ryan Golsing, “Drive”

WINNER: Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”

Demian Bichir, “A Better Life”

Best Supporting Female

Jessica Chastain, “Take Shelter”

Anjelica Huston, “50/50”

Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”

Harmony Santana, “Gone Hill Road”

WINNER: Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”

Best Supporting Male

Albert Brooks, “Drive”

John Hawkes, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

WINNER: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Corey Stoll, “Midnight in Paris”

John C. Reilly, “Cedar Rapids”



Best Cinematography

“Bellflower”

“Midnight in Paris”

WINNER: “The Artist”

“The Off-Hours”

“The Dynamiter”

Best Documentary

(Award given to the director)

“An African Election”

“Bill Cunningham New York”

WINNER: “The Interrupters”

“We Were Here”

“The Redemption of General Butt Naked”

Best Foreign Film

(Award given to the director)

WINNER: “A Separation”

“Melancholia”

“Shame”

“The Kid With a Bike”

“Tyrannosaur”

Robert Altman Award

(Given to one film”s director, casting director and its ensemble cast)

“Margin Call”

Piaget Producers Award*

Chad Burris (“Mosquito y Mari”)

WINNER: Sophia Lynn (“Take Shelter”)

Josh Bond (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”)

Someone to Watch Award*

Simon Arthur (“Silver Tongues”)

WINNER: Mark Jackson (“Without”)

Nicholas Ozeki (“Mamitas”)

Truer Than Fiction Award*

WINNER: “Where Soldiers Come From”

“Hell and Back Again”

“Bombay Beach”

*These awards were handed out during a separate ceremony in January.

What do you think of the winners so far?

