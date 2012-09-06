2012 MTV VMAs: Complete list of the winners

The 2012 MTV Video Music Awards will be handing out Moonman statues tonight (Sept. 6) to the biggest and best pop and hip-hop stars of the moment, from Katy Perry to Kanye West to Chris Brown to Justin Bieber.

Who nabs the most during the ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles? Let the night roll out. We’ll be updating the list every time a new winner is announced.

Video of the Year



Drake (featuring Rihanna) – “Take Care”

Gotye (featuring Kimbra) – “Somebody That I Used to Know”

M.I.A. – “Bad Girls”

Katy Perry – “Wide Awake”

***WINNER*** Rihanna (featuring Calvin Harris) – “We Found Love”

Best Male Video

Justin Bieber – “Boyfriend”

***WINNER*** Chris Brown – “Turn Up the Music”

Drake (featuring Rihanna) – “Take Care”

Frank Ocean – “Swim Good”

Usher – “Climax”

Best Female Video



Beyoncé – “Love on Top”

Selena Gomez & the Scene – “Love You Like a Love Song”

***WINNER*** Nicki Minaj – “Starships”

Katy Perry – “Part of Me”

Rihanna (featuring Calvin Harris) – “We Found Love”



Best New Artist

fun. (featuring Janelle Monáe) – “We Are Young”

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe”

Frank Ocean – “Swim Good”

***WINNER*** One Direction – “What Makes You Beautiful”

The Wanted – “Glad You Came”



Best Pop Video



Justin Bieber – “Boyfriend”

fun. (featuring Janelle Monáe) – “We Are Young”

Maroon 5 (featuring Wiz Khalifa) – “Payphone”

***WINNER*** One Direction – “What Makes You Beautiful”

Rihanna (featuring Calvin Harris) – “We Found Love”

Best Rock Video

The Black Keys – “Lonely Boy”

***WINNER*** Coldplay – “Paradise”

Imagine Dragons – “It”s Time”

Linkin Park – “Burn It Down”

Jack White – “Sixteen Saltines”

Best Hip-Hop Video

Childish Gambino – “Heartbeat”

***WINNER*** Drake (featuring Lil Wayne) – “HYFR”

Jay-Z and Kanye West – “Paris”

Nicki Minaj (featuring 2 Chainz) – “Beez in the Trap”

Kanye West (featuring Pusha T, Big Sean and 2 Chainz) – “Mercy”

Best Electronic Dance Music Video

Avicii – “Levels”

Duck Sauce – “Big Bad Wolf”

***WINNER*** Calvin Harris – “Feel So Close”

Skrillex – “First of the Year (Equinox)”

Martin Solveig – “The Night Out”



Best Direction in a Video

Coldplay and Rihanna – “Princess of China” (Director: Adria Petty and Alan Bibby)

Duck Sauce – “Big Bad Wolf” (Director: Keith Schofield)

Jay-Z and Kanye West (featuring Otis Redding) – “Otis” (Director: Spike Jonze)

***WINNER*** M.I.A. – “Bad Girls” (Director: Romain Gavras)

Frank Ocean – “Swim Good” (Director: Nabil Elderkin)

Best Choreography in a Video

Avicii – “Levels” (Choreographers: Richy Greenfield and Petro Papahadjopoulos)

Beyoncé – “Countdown” (Choreographers: Danielle Polanco, Frank Gatson Jr., Beyoncé and Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker)

***WINNER*** Chris Brown – “Turn Up the Music” (Choreographer: Anwar “Flii” Burton)

Jennifer Lopez (featuring Pitbull) – “Dance Again” (Choreographer: JR Taylor)

Rihanna – “Where Have You Been” (Choreographer: Hi-Hat)

Best Visual Effects in a Video

David Guetta (featuring Nicki Minaj) – “Turn Me On” (Visual Effects: Alex Frisch, Joe Harkins, Scott Metzger and Vico Sharabani)

Linkin Park – “Burn It Down” (Visual Effects: Ghost Town Media)

Katy Perry – “Wide Awake” (Visual Effects: Ingenuity Engine)

Rihanna – “Where Have You Been” (Visual Effects: BAKED FX)

***WINNER*** Skrillex – “First of the Year (Equinox)” (Visual Effects: Deka Brothers and Tony “Truand” Datis)

Best Art Direction in a Video

Lana Del Rey – “Born to Die” (Art Directors: Anna Brun and Audrey Malecot)

Drake (featuring Rihanna) – “Take Care” (Art Director: Charles Infante)

Of Monsters and Men – “Little Talks” (Art Director: Mihai Wilson and Marcella Moser)

***WINNER*** Katy Perry – “Wide Awake” (Art Director: Benji Bamps)

Regina Spektor – “All the Rowboats” (Art Director: Anthony Henderson)

Best Editing in a Video

A$AP Rocky – “Goldie” (Editor: Samantha Lecca)

***WINNER*** Beyoncé – “Countdown” (Editors: Alexander Hammer and Jeremiah Shuff)

Gotye (featuring Kimbra) – “Somebody That I Used to Know” (Editor: Natasha Pincus)

Jay-Z and Kanye West – “Niggas in Paris” (Editors: Alexander Hammer, Peter Johnson and Derek Lee)

Kanye West (featuring Pusha T, Big Sean and 2 Chainz) – “Mercy” (Editor: Eric Greenburg)



Best Cinematography in a Video

Adele – “Someone Like You” (Director of Photography: David Johnson)

Coldplay and Rihanna – “Princess of China” (Director of Photography: Stéphane Vallée)

Lana Del Rey – “Born to Die” (Director of Photography: André Chemetoff)

Drake (featuring Rihanna) – “Take Care” (Director of Photography: Kasper Tuxen)

***WINNER*** M.I.A. – “Bad Girls” (Director of Photography: André Chemetoff)

Best Video with a Message

Kelly Clarkson – “Dark Side”

Gym Class Heroes (featuring Ryan Tedder) – “The Fighter”

K”naan (featuring Nelly Furtado) – “Is Anybody Out There?”

Lil Wayne – “How to Love”

***WINNER*** Demi Lovato – “Skyscraper”

Rise Against – “Ballad of Hollis Brown”

Most Share-Worthy Video

Beyoncé – “Countdown”

Justin Bieber – “Boyfriend”

Gotye (featuring Kimbra) – “Somebody That I Used to Know”

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe”

***WINNER*** One Direction – “What Makes You Beautiful”

Best Latino Artist

Juanes

Jennifer Lopez

Pitbull

***WINNER*** Romeo Santos

Wisin & Yandel