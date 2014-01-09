‘Her,’ ‘American Hustle’ and ‘Gravity’ among Art Directors Guild nominees

There are no big surprises in this morning’s list of Art Directors Guild nominees — though I guess leaving “Oz the Great and Powerful” out of the Fantasy category is an unexpected display of good taste. All the expected Oscar contenders for Best Production Design showed up in one of the Guild’s three categories, notably the Period field, where Judy Becker’s lurid 70s decor for “American Hustle,” Catherine Martin’s Jazz Age excess for “The Great Gatsby” and Adam Stockhausen’s tangibly weathered plantation sets for “12 Years a Slave” will presumably duke it out for the win. (Nice, too, to see Jess Gonchor’s gorgeously faded recreation of early-60s New York in “Inside Llewyn Davis” make the cut.)
If there’s a spoiler from the Contemporary category, it’ll be the sleek IKEA-style futurism of K.K. Barrett’s work on “Her” — which some will argue belongs more accurately in the Fantasy field. Then again, that category looks likely to be won by Andy Nicholson’s remarkable space-station recreations in “Gravity” — which some will argue belongs motre accurately in the Contemporary field, given that the film is not a fantasy. So I guess it all evens out. Among its rivals in that category, I’m particularly pleased to see Darren Gilford nominated for the oh-so-chic sci-fi environment of “Oblivion” — say what you like about the film, but it presents a future I practically want to eat.
No egregious omissions then, though how I wish the rickety, labyrinthine funhouse of “The Conjuring” could have shown up in the period category. Neither would I have complained if Gonchor had been a double nominees for his chalk-and-cheese work in “Inside Llewyn Davis” and “The Lone Ranger.” So much good work in the category this year.
The awards will be presented on February 8. Full list of film and TV nominees below — including the awards show category, where last year’s Oscar are not nominated. Ha.
Excellence in Production Design – Period Film
“American Hustle” (Judy Becker)
“The Great Gatsby” (Catherine Martin)
“Inside Llewyn Davis (Jess Gonchor)
“Saving Mr. Banks” (Michael Corenblith)
“12 Years a Slave” (Adam Stockhausen)
Excellence in Production Design – Contemporary Film
“August: Osage County” (David Gropman)
“Blue Jasmine” (Santo Loquasto)
“Captain Phillips” (Paul Kirby)
“Her” (K.K. Barrett)
“The Wolf of Wall Street” (Bob Shaw)
Excellence in Production Design – Fantasy Film
“Elysium” (Philip Ivey)
“Gravity” (Andy Nicholson)
“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” (Dan Hennah)
“Oblivion” (Darrel Gilford)
“Star Trek Into Darkness” (Scott Chambliss)
Excellence in Production Design – TV Movie or Miniseries
“American Horror Story: Coven” (Mark Worthington)
“Behind the Candelabra” (Howard Cummings)
“Bonnie and Clyde” (Derek R. Hill)
“Mob City” (Gregory Melton)
“Phil Spector” (Patrizia von Brandenstein)
Excellence in Production Design – One-Hour Single-Camera Series
“Boardwalk Empire” (Bill Groom)
“Breaking Bad” (Mark Freeborn)
“Downton Abbey” (Donal Woods)
“Game of Thrones” (Gemma Jackson)
“Mad Men” (Dan Bishop)
Excellence in Production Design – Half-Hour Single-Camera Series
“Arrested Development” (Dan Butts)
“Californication” (Ray Yamagata)
“Modern Family (Richard Berg)
“Parks and Recreation” (Ian Phillips)
“Veep” (Jim Gloster)
Excellence in Production Design – Multi-Camera, Variety or Unscripted Series
“The Big Bang Theory” (John Shaffner)
“How I Met Your Mother” (Steve Olson)
“Portlandia” (Tyler Robinson)
“Saturday Night Live” (Akira Yoshimura, Eugene Lee, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph Detullio)
“The Voice” (Anton Goss, James Pearse Connelly)
Excellence in Production Design – Awards, Music or Game Shows
“American Music Awards 2013” (Joe Stewart)
2013 Billboard Music Awards” (Brian Stonestreet)
“65th Primetimne Emmy Awards” (Brian Stonestreet)
“67th Annual Tony Awards” (Steve Bass)
“Superbowl XLVII Halftime Show Starring Beyonce” (Bruce Rodgers)
Excellence in Production Design – Short Format Live-Action Series
“Battlestar Galactica: Blood and Chrome” (Bryan Kane)
“Blue” (Rachel Myers)
“Daybreak” (Stuart Blatt)
“H+: The Digital Series” (Andres Cubillan)
“10,000 Days” (Mimi Gramatky)
Excellence in Production Design – Commercials, PSAs, Promos or Music Videos
Arcade Fire: “Reflektor” (Anastasia Masaro)
Call of Duty: Ghosts: “Epic Night Out” (Todd Cherniawsky)
Diehard: “The Getaway” (Tom Wilkins)
Infiniti: “Factory of Life” (Chistopher Glass)
Justin Timberlake ft. Jay-Z: “Suit and Tie” (Richard Bridgland)
Where do they draw the line at period? Surely late 1980’s-Early 90’s Wolf of Wall Street isn’t ‘contemporary’?
well, in the ADG voting by-laws it says that “[t]he contemporary period is defined by the presence of cell phones in the day and age depicted in the film.”
As to Gravity’s inclusion in the fantasy category, the term “fantasy,” as outlined in the ADG voting by-laws, is defined as “anything dealing with spaceships or mythical creatures.”
Always so confusing with this group. I remember the year “Chocolat” — which is set in the 1950s — won their Contemporary category.
I don’t know why, but these nominations just seem so goddamn lazy to me. Prisoners and Walter Mitty would’ve been excellent Contemporary nominees (esp. over August). Films I didn’t care for like Pacific Rim and Man of Steel should have been far, far ahead in voting totals over pedestrian fantasy work of Star Trek. And though I’m pleased to see that Oz – the ugliest and most glutton-filled of Robert Stromberg’s films so far – fall out in favor for something like Llewyn Davis, they still have the merely proficient work of American Hustle taking a precious slot away from The Lone Ranger (should be sweeping) or The Conjuring.
And I’ll just assume that Only God Forgives wasn’t eligible.
Oh, and White House Down. And Pain & Gain.
I actually think the work in both “American Hustle” and “August: Osage County” is very strong.
And remember that *Oz” didn’t fall out for something like “Inside Llewyn Davis,” since it’d be in the fantasy category.
Oh yeah, sorry. But I’d like to know what you saw in August that merits a mention here.
I think that house really operates as a character in the film — the arrangement of space, the flow of the rooms, the variable light sources and that tangibly dusty decor determine not only mood, but the way characters interact with each other. It’s not pretty work, but I thought it very effective — keeping the play’s chamber-piece feel, while expanding to multiple chambers.
I was REALLY hoping the Conjuring could sneak onto the guild list too. I know theres a bit of a bias against horror films in general, but the work there was stellar. Its production Design and Cinematography should be getting more attention in my opinion.
Not sure if it’s so much Ikea in style as it is Asian-infused.
I’m sorry, I don’t get it. What was so appealing about Gravity’s Production Design? I thought it was just okay, at best. It’s just not obvious to me because the whole movie is pretty much set in space.
Those space stations didn’t appear out of thin air, you know.
The production design in Gravity was not “obvious” because they did not want it to be. They tried to make the film as realistic as they could (with a few liberties here and there). It’s not a fantasy film after all (obviously the Art Directors Guild has a different opinion lol).
I think the brilliance of the production design in Gravity stems not from how beautiful the sets looked, but from how accurately they mimicked their real-life counterparts and how they worked around these constraints to dress the sets in a way that complements the particular story.
I’d say the reaction to the production design on a film like this is similar to the reaction to the production design or costume design in a contemporary film that tries to portray the world in a realistic manner. The costume designers and production designers in films like that very rarely get nominated at the Oscars because their costumes or sets are not showy. But I bet these people work just as hard as the people who work in more fantastical films.
Agreed, though I actually think the production design of Gravity IS beautiful.
Gravity couldn’t be more contemporary! Heck, given its inclusion of the Space Shuttle you could even call it a period film! Utterly ridiculous to call that a fantasy film just because it’s set in space.
But yay for Oblivion! Glad to see it get noticed for its sleek, minimalist look.
