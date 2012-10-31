2013 Best Director Contenders: From Ben Affleck to Robert Zemeckis

Moving right along through the season’s major Oscar categories, we come today to the Best Director field. A wide and varied field of contenders is represented, from intimate dramas to CGI blockbusters and everything in between.
As of late, there has been little mystery around this category in the season’s final hours. Wins for Peter Jackson, Clint Eastwood, Ang Lee, Martin Scorsese, the Coen brothers, Danny Boyle, Kathryn Bigelow, Tom Hooper and Michel Haznavicius were all widely expected. You have to go all the way back 10 years, to Roman Polanski’s shocking win for “The Pianist” in 2002, to find a race that was the least bit surprising.
The Best Director category tends to mirror the Best Picture field, and this has particularly been the case in the last three years, which have seen an expanded Best Picture category. No nominated director has seen his film miss in Best Pic in that time, leaving one to wonder if the “lone director” nomination is really a thing of the past.
Hooper may have been expected after that DGA win, but I think many people were still predicting Fincher.
As far as this year goes, it’s too bad the Wachowskis and Tykwer don’t have a shot. The fact they even took that thing on in the first place is incredible; what’s even more astounding is how smoothly and thrillingly it plays. For such a potentially unwieldy endeavor it’s shockingly light on its feet – ambition (mostly) fulfilled.
I love Argo but Ben Affleck has better chance of winning best director than the film getting best picture. Argo feels smaller than the other films coming up. You’re right, Argo might have peaked early, but Ben Affleck is the Hollywood story that’s peaking at the right time.
I don’t think Argo should be nominated for Best Director. It is entirely unremarkablely directed. Workman like direction in a mainstream film that happens to have some pedigree.
Haneke very obviously should be nominated. That film dazzles with film-making acumen even its quietness. David O Russell is IN and I think rightly, he delivers a very well directed comedy.
I think even Spielberg might find favor because of the restraint he displays and finally the Director’s branch might feel obliged to vote for PTA, the great American auteur. PTA is like an American director from the 70’s resurrected today. He is important and essential.
My meltdown this pass season was the Viola Davis loss. I know the Academy has a history giving actors turn directors the honor over actual auteurs and I’m prefer if Affleck didn’t triumph over a real director. Especially if Weinstein can will his weight into multiple nominations for The Master.
Nicely done, guys. One correction, though: Ayer didn’t direct “Training Day”. He did write it though.
I think it’s going to be Spielberg – the story of America’s most revered president during one of the most difficult challenges our nation has faced directed by a legendary director starring an actor that’s Oscar bait? Sounds like a done deal to me.
The nomination isn’t even a done deal, let alone the win.
Since Best Director in practice almost never diverges from who will win Best Picture, I don’t think discussing the race for Best Director really comes down to the individual qualities of the directors so much. If “Lincoln” isn’t likely to win Best Picture, Spielberg is not likely to win Director.